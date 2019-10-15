Heart Transplant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2023

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Heart Transplant Industry

Patients with end-stage heart failure, when no medication work, undergoes heart transplant. Also termed as cardiac transplant, heart transplantation is a surgical procedure where heart is removed from a body and placed in the recipient body, replacing the damaged heart. Patients suffering from severe coronary artery disease can also undergo heart transplantation. The report suggests that the rise in the prevalence of heart disorders is likely to be the major factor to promote the growth of the global heart transplant market. There are other factors that are likely to influence the market, which are discussed in detailed in the report. The high degree of accuracy that is maintained in predictions makes the report worth a reference for making major business decisions.

The sedentary lifestyle of people are inducing malaises, such as obesity, which, in turn, is leading to rise in the number of patients agonize with diabetes and hypertension. In addition, as stress creeps into people’s life, a rise in the heart malfunctioning is observed. A large portion of patient population is reluctant about maintaining their heart health. They often tend to opt self-medication and discontinue the course of treatment. This is mostly leads to a stage where heart transplantation is the only cure option. This is likely to boost the growth of the global heart transplantation market.

Increase in research and developmental activities concerning ex-vivo method of preservation, development of light-weight materials for artificial heart, and emergence of medical circulatory support solutions bolstered by technical advancements are opportunities for the market to expand at a significant rate. On the contrary, the market can note a dip in its growth curve. Lack of donors, expensive treatment, and high risk associated with such surgeries can hinder the market growth.

Segmental Overview

Surgery type and end-users are major segments under which the global market of heart transplant has been studied. By type of surgery, the market has been categorized into ventricular assist devices, total artificial heart, biventricular pacing, and others, such as heart restraint devices. The increase in geriatric population is triggering the need for different type of surgeries, which is expected to impel the market growth. By end-user, the market has been sectioned into cardiac Institutes and hospitals. The increase in number surgeries and growing research activities to develop better techniques are factor that are expected to boost the heart transplant market growth.

Regional Outlook

As per the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, in 2016, the number total heart transplants surgeries that took place in the United States was patients, with the age range from 17 to 44 years. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyle of youngsters and unhealthy food habits of elders are factors that are expected to propel the market growth. In addition, hike in healthcare expenses, increase in support of government for research & development, and expansion of coronary artery disease patient pool are other factors that are expected to surge the North America heart transplant market.

