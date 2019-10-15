Worldwide Automotive Lubricants Markets by Product Type, Application & Geography | Featuring In-depth Company Profiles | 2019-2024 Coverage

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive lubricants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.



Rising global middle-class population is boosting the demand for passenger cars which is one of the major drivers of automotive lubricants market.



Growing transportation sector and increasing volume of global imports and exports is fuelling the demand for trucks and other vehicles which is also bolstering the growth of automotive lubricants market.



Strict emission norms and growing environmental concerns are leading to a rapid rise in the adoption of high-performance lubricants, thus positively impacting the growth of automotive lubricants market.



However, factors such as extended drain intervals and rising demand for electric vehicles will restrain the growth of automotive lubricants market during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America and APAC hold a significant market share on account of high production and sales of automobiles in these regions.



The major players profiled in the Automotive Lubricants market include AMSOIL INC., BP p.l.c., Valvoline LLC, Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Ltd., Motul, Klber Lubrication, Munich, LUKOIL, Total, Shell Global, and Arabol Lubricants among others.



Drivers



Rising sales of automobiles

Stringent emission norms

Restraint



Volatile prices of raw materials

Industry Updates



Recently in March 2019, automaker Tata Motors partnered with Valvoline Cummins and launched co-branded lubricants branded as Tata Motors Genuine Oil.

Valvoline has recently announced to expand its quick-lube network into the Las Vegas market by making two acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANTS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Engine Oil

5.2. Gear Oil

5.3. Others



6. AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.2. Commercial Vehicles



7. AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. United Kingdom

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. Australia

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AMSOIL Inc.

9.2. BP p.l.c.

9.3. Valvoline LLC

9.4. Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Ltd.

9.5. Motul

9.6. Klber Lubrication, Munich

9.7. LUKOIL

9.8. Total

9.9. Shell Global

9.10. Arabol Lubricants



