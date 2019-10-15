Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Life Science Instrumentation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%.



Research Applications, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.7 Billion by the year 2025, Research Applications will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Research Applications will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Life Science Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Life Science Instrumentation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Life Science Instrumentation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18e6cj

