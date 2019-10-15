Chimene Van Gundy of Mobile Home Millions to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People believe mobile homes are for stupid people who live in trailer trash with missing teeth and who don't pay their bills. They believe mobile homes depreciate in value and the communities are not safe.

The truth is 22 million Americans live in mobile homes. 4.5 million make six figures or more a year. The maintenance is easy, and you don't have to be house-poor; you can enjoy your lives.

Chimene Van Gundy is the Queen of Mobile Homes. The CEO, founder and creator of the Mobile Home Millionaire System. Van Gundy created Mobile Home Millions as a platform to teach others how to use mobile homes to earn money and transform their life. In four years, she has found homes for over 400 families.

“When you see these mobile homes, it's going to blow your mind,” says Van Gundy.”

Changing perceptions of mobile homes and mobile home communities can go a long way toward solving problems like homelessness and senior living. Mobile home parks are actually a great way for seniors to live in retirement communities and extend their lives by eight to ten years.

“You can purchase a manufactured house in Florida between $25,000 to $40,000 and pay anywhere to $600 to $800 a month in lot rent,” says Van Gundy. “But that gets them their lawn mowed, a clubhouse where they get to do stuff with their friends, a pickle ball court, bingo night, book club. Suddenly a senior who was really alone can live near people they know, people that they love, people their age, people they have stuff in common with.”

Affordable housing is quickly becoming a thing of the past. The cost of living keeps going up, but wages remain flat, and the requirements to rent an apartment can be even more burdensome than a mortgage.

According to Van Gundy, mobile homes and manufactured housing are America’s last hope for affordable housing. Capital groups are starting to get wise to the fact that mobile homes give you great returns, and they're starting to get into the game.

“We can't let them get into the game,” says Van Gundy. “If we do, they're going to ruin it like the same way they've ruined everything else. You've got to have a place for people to live. You have to! Food, water, clothing, shelter. They're not wants, they're needs.”

