Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Li-ion Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$65.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.5%.



Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.2 Billion by the year 2025, Consumer Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Consumer Electronics will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.

Electrovaya, Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Highpower International, Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

HYB Battery Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Kokam Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Li-Tec Battery GmbH

MINAMOTO Battery (HK) Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

Blue Energy Canada, Inc.

BYD Co., Ltd.

Cell-Con, Inc.

CNEBIKES Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

China Leads Global Production of Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Breakdown of Storage Capacity in GWH by Region for the 2019 and 2025

Storage Capacity (in GWh) of Planned Li-ion Battery Gigafactories Worldwide

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Li-ion Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Top Li-ion Battery Manufacturers Worldwide

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market: Breakdown of Installed Manufacturing Capacity in GWh Share by Leading Players for 2017

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Small Lithium-Ion Batteries Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Aerospace Lithium-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America: Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Global EV Li-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Interest in Lithium Mineral for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries

While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race

Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolster Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Global Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Li-ion Variant for 2019 and 2025

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Widespread Users of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices

Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones

Cylindrical Lithium-ion Battery Market: Portable Devices Fuel Growth

Li-ion Batteries in Small IoT Devices and Wearable Devices

Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes

Li-ion Batteries Set to Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity in GW and PV Generation in TWh by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Annual and Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of Utility PV, Offshore Wind and Battery Storage in $/MWh for the Period 2010-2019

High Cost and Limited Battery Life of Li-ion Batteries Impede Adoption in Renewable Systems

Growing Data Center Market Augurs Well for the Li-ion Battery Market

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries and Lead Batteries in North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increase in Data Centers Presents Opportunities for Li-ion Battery Market: Number of Data Centers Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Li-ion Battery Pack Price in $/kWh for the Years 2010 through 2018

Lithium-ion Battery Prices: Breakdown of Price in $/kWh for Pack and Cell for the Years 2014 through 2018

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery

Cost Structure of Li-ion Battery: Breakdown of Cost of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh and %) by Component

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace

Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth

Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country for 2019

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Threat Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies

Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option

Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery

Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries

German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications

Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries

Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab's Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology

Scientists Discover Method for Creating Faster Charging Li-ion Batteries

US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries

24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs

University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity

Product Overview

Li-ion Battery

Types of Li-ion Batteries

Working of Li-ion Battery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Li-ion Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

EVs and Renewable Energy Projects: Applications Fostering Demand for Li-ion Batteries in the US

US Lithium-ion Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019 and 2025

Utilities Invest in Large Batteries Rather than Build New Capacity: Potential for LIB Market

Utility-scale Battery Storage in the US: Breakdown of Storage Capacity in MWh by Li-ion Batteries and Other Batteries for the Years 2013 through 2017

US Bans Li-ion Battery Cargo Shipments Aboard Passenger Planes

SWANA Supports Legislation for Li-ion Batteries Recycling Program in California amidst Rising Fire Incidents

US Losing its Edge in LIB Manufacturing Capacity

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



China Leads the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

Li-ion Battery Market in China: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Battery Chemistry for 2019

Robust Growth of EV Sales: Positive Outlook for Li-ion Battery Market

EV Production in China: Production and New Production Capacity (in Units) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Chinese Government Intends to Encourage Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Industry

Amidst Plans to Strengthen LIB Production, China Looks to Secure Supplies of Vital Raw Materials

China Looks to Tap Opportunities Emerging in EV Battery Recycling Space

China's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Subsidies to Favor Li-ion Battery Making Market

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Revises Regulations for Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in China

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Li-ion Battery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

EU Plans Huge Investments in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Space

European Li-ion Battery Market: Renewable Energy and EVs Sectors to Fuel Growth

New Li-ion Battery Factories Planned: Europe's Long-term Strategy to Deal with Asian Challenge

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



Li-ion Battery Market in India: An Overview

Lithium-ion Battery Market in India: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2019

India-Made Li-ion Batteries to Reduce Country's Reliance on Imports

High Price of Li-ion Battery: A Factor Impeding Adoption in India's Renewable Energy Sector

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



