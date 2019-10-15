Global Bio Pharma Buffer Market is Expected to Reach USD 980.78 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Bio Pharma Buffer Market by Type (Phosphates, Acetates, TRIS, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for vaccines, blood, blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, recombinant therapeutic protein, and living cells used in cell therapy are driving the global bio pharma buffer market. The global bio pharma buffer market is expected to grow from USD 553.51 Million in 2017 to USD 980.78 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

A buffer solution is comprised of a weak conjugate acid-base pair. For example, a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid. Small quantities of other acids or bases are neutralized when added to the solution, and as a result, the solution resists the changes in pH. Solutions with stable pH are obligatory for the processing of protein-based biologic APIs because of their sensitivity to changes in pH. The stable pH range and capacity (the amount of acid/base that can be added without a change in pH) of a buffer are determined by the conjugate acid-base pair.

Even though the rising demand for blood and blood plasma for transfusion purposes and ongoing vaccination program against polio, rubella and other such diseases around the world are driving the global bio-pharma buffer market. Factors such as the highly competitive nature of the market as well as concerns related to toxicity of certain buffer solutions are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key players in the global bio pharma buffer market are Avantor, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher), Merck, Lonza, Bio-Rad, BD, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY, SRL. Biopharm International, among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance Avantor, has developed J.T.Baker® and Macron Fine Chemicals™ brands of buffering salts. These buffering salts are manufactured using cGMP processes and maximize the stability of the biopharmaceutical formulations by delivering predictable pH control.

In 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it has completed its $387 million acquisition of Alfa Aesar. Heysham, UK, Alfa Aesar was part of Johnson Matthey and has 480 employees. Among its product offerings are chemicals for DNA-, RNA-, and PCR-based research, products for DNA and protein labeling, and proteomics reagents and kits.

Merck’s most recent acquisition was Tilos Therapeutics on Jun 10, 2019. They acquired Tilos Therapeutics for $773M. Tilos Therapeutics is a product-focused company that creates anti-LAP antibodies for cancer treatment.

In July 2017, Lonza announced that following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, it has completed the acquisition of Capsugel S.A. from KKR for USD 5.5 billion in cash, including refinancing of existing Capsugel debt of approximately USD 2 billion. The acquisition of Capsugel, a world leader in advanced oral dosage delivery technologies with a leading position in hard capsules, is expected to be accretive to Lonza’s core earnings per share in the first full year post closing. This acquisition is in line with Lonza’s stated strategy to accelerate growth and deliver value along the healthcare continuum by complementing its existing offerings and by opening up new market opportunities in the pharma and consumer healthcare and nutrition industries.

Type segment is divided into phosphates, acetates, TRIS and others. Phosphate buffer solution is a water-based salt solution containing disodium hydrogen phosphate, sodium chloride and, in some formulations, potassium chloride and potassium dihydrogen phosphate. It is extensively used in the fields of biological research. Whereas TRIS buffer solutions are used to dilute substances used in laboratory experiments due to their isotonic and non-toxic properties.

Pharmaceutical industry segment had a market value of 294.41 million in 2017

Application segment is divided into research institutions, pharmaceutical industry and other. The pharmaceutical industry application segment emerged as the leader in the global bio pharma buffer market with USD 294.41 million revenue in 2017. Factors such as increasing demand for the biopharmaceuticals like vaccines, antibodies, hormones have proved to be the driving factors behind this increased market share.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bio Pharma Buffer Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the bio pharma buffer with a 41.34% share of market revenue in 2017. Presence of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, well-developed medical and healthcare sector, as well as robust demand for the biopharmaceuticals, were the factors that led the North America region to emerge as the dominant market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 9.53% over the forecast period. This increased growth can be attributed to the rapid development of the pharmaceuticals industry as well as increased government spending on improving the standards of the healthcare facilities coupled with the implementation of massive immunization programs in the region.

The global Bio Pharma Buffer market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence.

