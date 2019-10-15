Global Monetization of Customer Data Market Report 2019 - Advances in Data Analytics & AI are Propelling the Applications of Data Usage in Novel Areas

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monetization of Customer Data: Perspectives and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an overview of customer data monetization

Information on biological and healthcare data

Explanation of why there is a need to establish balance between customer independence and business advantages

Coverage of government regulation and guidelines that impact data protection and privacy for all individual citizens

Review of recent developments and case studies related to data security



With the modernization of and advances in technology, an entirely new kind of currency has emerged: data. Just like any other high-value commodity, data has gained popularity in leaps and bounds in the last decade.



Huge amounts of data are being generated in households, companies, hospitals, schools and almost everywhere technology is used. This data, once organized, offers an immense potential for communities and industries.



Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are further propelling the applications of data usage in novel areas. For instance, an innovative marketing and social engagement platform company, Sideqik, is actively developing AI-based solutions to allow marketers to better understand the trends driving their brands, influencers and marketplaces.



Key Topics Covered



Scope & Summary

Data in Today's World? Value of Data Types of Customer Data and Their Potential Concerns About Data Privacy Data Privacy Regulations Data Ownership Dilemma Data Monetization: A New Market New Line of Businesses: Consumer Compensation Model Personal Data Marketplaces and Blockchain Technology How are Consumers Paid for Data? Monetization of Customer Data: What is the Market Worth? Information Sources Methodology

List of Tables

Table 1: Laws Applied to Data Ownership

Table 2: Facebook Facts as of October 2018

Table 3: Personal Data Marketplaces and Compensation Methods



List of Figures

Figure 1: Types of Data and Primary Data Collectors

Figure 2: A Typical Data Marketplace

Figure 3: Typical Customer - Buyer Data Transaction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ipp4o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.