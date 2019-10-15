Global Reporter Gene Assay Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.61 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Reporter Gene Assay Market by Product (Reagents, Assay Kits), Application (Gene Regulation, Cell signaling, Others), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing funding from the public and private sources for cell-based research, growing preference for the cell-based assays as well as the growing application of the gene expression technology are driving the global gene assay market. The global reporter gene assay market is expected to grow from USD 1.63 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.61 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Reporter genes are genes whose products can be readily assayed after transfection and can be used as markers for screening the successfully transfected cells, in studying the regulation of gene expression controls for standardizing transfection efficiencies. The aim of the reporter gene assay is to count the regulative potential of associate unknown DNA-sequence. The reporter genes became a useful tool in studies of organic phenomenon. They're widely employed in medical specialty and pharmaceutical analysis and also in biological science and organic chemistry. The potential application of reporter gene assays for the personalized medicines is anticipated to drive the demand for the reporter gene assays over the forecast period.

The factors such as rise in the funding for the cell-based research, increasing applications of the gene expression coupled with growing preference for the cell-based assays are driving the global reporter gene assay market. The high equipment cost and strict regulatory framework for the genetic research activities are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386023/request-sample

Key players in the global reporter gene assay market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Biotium, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Geno Technology, Genecopoeia, InvivoGen, PromoCell, General Electric Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Promega Corporation, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Merck KGaA announces the acquisition of BSSN Software. The acquisition has been done to accelerate customers’ digital transformation in the lab. BSSN Software is known for developing and marketing data management and integration software that unifies data from instruments and data systems and makes them available for analysing, processing and sharing. It collects and converts scientific data from a broad range of more than 200 lab instrument models into a single, unified format. As a middleware offering, it facilitates communication and data flow between instruments and systems, such as laboratory information management systems, electronic lab notebooks,and enterprise resource planning systems. The acquisition complements Merck’s efforts to support its customers’ digital transformation in the lab.

For instance in 2019, Promega Corporation launched a new Water-Glo System. The new Water-Glo System offers water plant operators a rapid, highly sensitive and flexible measurement tool for monitoring microbial contamination in freshwater, process water, and sea-water or wastewater samples. The Water-Glo System, launched by Promega uses bioluminescent technology to measure adenosine triphosphate or ATP, the "energy currency" of all living cells that degrade rapidly when a cell dies. Even the slightest change in ATP levels acts as an early warning system to assess the presence of live microbes and possible dangerous pathogens in water. Water-Glo reagents were used in recent research by scientists at the world-renowned IHE Delft Institute for Water Education based in Delft, the Netherlands demonstrating the first “direct method” of measuring ATP in seawater.



The assay kits segment had a market value of USD 0.94 billion in 2018

The product segment is divided into reagents and assay kits. The assay kits are further divided into luciferase assay, fluorescent protein-related, secreted embryonic alkaline phosphatase assay, chloramphenicol acetyltransferase assay, beta-galactosidase assay, beta-glucuronidase assay, and others. Factors such as increasing utilization of assay kits in the gene expression studies and signaling pathway analysis during gene transcription or translation levels and preference for assay kits over the standalone reagents led the assay kits segment to dominate the global reporter gene assay market.

The cell signaling pathways segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.25% in 2019-2026

Application segment is categorized into cell signaling pathways, promoter structural and functional analysis, gene regulation and protein interaction. Owing to the growing application of reporter gene assays in the biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology sectors, the cell signaling pathways segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 12.25% over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/reporter-gene-assay-market-by-product-reagents-assay-386023.html

The academic and research institutes segment had a market value of USD 0.57 billion in 2018

The end-user is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and hospital & diagnostic laboratories. Due to the increase in the funding for the biotechnology and cancer research activities, the academic and research institutes segment dominated the global reporter gene assay market with USD 0.57 billion revenue in 2018.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Reporter Gene Assay Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region emerged as the largest market for the reporter gene assay with a 38.73% share of market revenue in 2018. Presence of well-established academic & research institutes, major pharmaceutical companies as well as government support for the genetic research activities, led the North America region to emerge as the leader in the global reporter gene assay market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.39% over the forecast period. The rapid development of the healthcare and genetic research sector in the region as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to drive this increased growth over the forecast period.

About the report:

The global reporter gene assay market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386023&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Bio Pharma Buffer Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/bio-pharma-buffer-market-by-type-phosphates-acetates-386005.html



Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/breastfeeding-accessories-market-by-product-nipple-care-products-386006.html



Global Dental Consumables Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dental-consumables-market-by-product-implants-prosthetics-orthodontics-386007.html



Global Emergency Medical Service Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/emergency-medical-service-products-market-by-type-patient-386008.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.