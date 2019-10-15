Insights Into the Worldwide Lasers Market, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lasers: Global Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for lasers. The scope of this report extends to the sizing of the laser market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for various types of devices at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

The healthcare sector has considerable untapped growth opportunities for application of lasers due to increasing health awareness and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Increasing demand for three-dimensional (3D) imaging additive manufacturing is also expected to bolster the global demand for lasers. Additionally, the application of military lasers has immense utility in military and aerospace equipment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries. Directed-energy lasers serve as an important factor for the optimization of various existing industrial processes and the developments, to date, have catalyzed future investment plans by both government and nongovernment entities.

The report focuses on the assessment of laser devices, suppliers and an analysis of companies/ manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are also discussed in the report.



While this report contains a significant amount of technical information due to the inherent nature of the subject and thus provides information valuable to engineers and scientists, it is primarily aimed at business professionals in the field of lasers. These may include manufacturers and their suppliers, financiers and investors, researchers with backgrounds in engineering and sciences, marketing and sales professionals, and others.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Description of laser properties such as ease of handling, more accuracy and precision, cost-effective operation and quality assurance

Coverage of ion laser, helium-neon (HeNe) laser, and helium-cadmium laser and their applications in several industries

Information on government regulations and guidelines for the mandatory usage of ultrafast lasers

Knowledge about the usage of lasers in marking medical devices in order to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Applied Companies Inc., Coherent Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Newport Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Schneider Electric S.A.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction and Roadmap of Laser

Operating Principle of Lasers

Population Inversion

Continuous Wave and Pulsed Lasers

Distributed Feedback Lasers

Mode Locked Lasers

Applications of Lasers

Market Trends

Advantages of Laser over Conventional Technologies

Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Marking and Engraving

Lucrative Opportunities in the Untapped Markets of Africa and South America

Increasing Demand for Accuracy and Precision

Growing Applications of VCSELs in Infrared Illumination

VCESL's are Used for Gesture Recognition and 3-D Sensing Technology

High Initial Costs Associated with Laser-Processing Devices

Technology Conflicts

Future Market Outlook

Quantum Cascade Lasers

Directed-Energy and Military Laser Market

Ultrafast Lasers

Chapter 4 Lasers Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Type

Diode Lasers

Fiber Laser

Carbon Dioxide Laser

Solid-State Lasers

Excimer Laser

Dye Laser

Other Gas Lasers

Ion Laser

Helium-Neon (HeNe) Laser

Helium-Cadmium Laser

Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 5 Quantum Cascade Laser Market

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Market Breakdown by Type

Fabry-Perot Lasers

Distributed Feedback Lasers

External Cavity Lasers

Market Breakdown by Application

Defense

Automotive

Communications

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Others

Chapter 6 Directed-Energy and Military Laser Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Type

Gas Lasers

Chemical Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Others

Market Breakdown by Application

Industrial

Defense

Research

Medical

Others

Chapter 7 Ultrafast Lasers Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Technology

Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Diode-Pumped Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Market Breakdown by Application

Biomedical

Materials Processing

Spectroscopy and Imaging

Science and Research

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Chapter 8 VCSEL Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Raw Materials

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Indium Phosphide

Other Materials

Market Breakdown by Application

Optical Fiber Data Transmission

Analog Broadband Signal Transmission

Absorption Spectroscopy

Laser Printers

Computer Mice

Biological Tissue Analysis

Chip Scale Atomic Clocks

Other Applications

Chapter 9 Industrial Lasers Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by Type

Carbon Dioxide Lasers

Fiber Laser

Nd:YAG Laser

Solid-State Lasers

Disk Laser

Others

Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Other

Chapter 10 Medical Lasers Market

Introduction

Market Breakdown by End-Use

Ophthalmic Lasers

Applications and Technologies

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Suppliers

Surgical Lasers

Applications and Technologies

Photocoagulation

Laser Thermal Ablation

Photothermolysis

Photoablation

Photodisruption

Photobiostimulation

Photochemical Tissue Bonding (PTB)

Suppliers

Cosmetic Lasers

Applications and Technologies

Thermal Ablation

Photothermolysis

Photodisruption

Photobiostimulation

Suppliers

Dental Lasers

Applications and Technologies

Diagnostics

Thermal Ablation

PDT

Photobiostimulation

Suppliers

Veterinary Lasers

Applications and Technologies

LTA

Photobiostimulation

Suppliers

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Companies Listed

Aerotech

Alma Lasers

Amplitude Systemes

Applied Companies Inc.

Attodyne Inc.

Bae Systems Plc

Biolase Technology Inc.

Boeing Company

Cincinnati Inc.

Clark-Mxr Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Continuum Electro-Optics Inc.

Corning Inc.

Crylas Gmbh

Cynosure Inc.

Daylight Solutions

Dilas Diodenlaser Gmbh

Dornier Medtech Gmbh

Dpss Lasers Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Ekspla Uab

Epilog Corp.

Femto Blanc Inc.

Finisar Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Han's Laser

Imra America Inc.

Ipg Photonics Corp.

Iridex Corp.

Jenoptik Ag

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

L-3 Advanced Laser Systems Technology

Laser Quantum Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Menlo Systems Gmbh

Millennium Laser Systems Ltd.

Montfort Laser Gmbh

Newport Corp.

Nichia

NKT Photonics

Northrop Grumman Corp.

OZ Optics Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Resonetics Llc

Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

RPMC Lasers, Inc.

Schneider Electric S.A.

Spark Lasers

SPI Lasers Plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd.

Toptica Photonics Ag

Trumpf Gmbh + Co. Kg

Vascular Solutions Inc.

Ziemer Group Ag

