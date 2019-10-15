Insights Into the Worldwide Lasers Market, 2018-2019 & 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lasers: Global Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for lasers. The scope of this report extends to the sizing of the laser market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for various types of devices at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.
The healthcare sector has considerable untapped growth opportunities for application of lasers due to increasing health awareness and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Increasing demand for three-dimensional (3D) imaging additive manufacturing is also expected to bolster the global demand for lasers. Additionally, the application of military lasers has immense utility in military and aerospace equipment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries. Directed-energy lasers serve as an important factor for the optimization of various existing industrial processes and the developments, to date, have catalyzed future investment plans by both government and nongovernment entities.
The report focuses on the assessment of laser devices, suppliers and an analysis of companies/ manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are also discussed in the report.
While this report contains a significant amount of technical information due to the inherent nature of the subject and thus provides information valuable to engineers and scientists, it is primarily aimed at business professionals in the field of lasers. These may include manufacturers and their suppliers, financiers and investors, researchers with backgrounds in engineering and sciences, marketing and sales professionals, and others.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Description of laser properties such as ease of handling, more accuracy and precision, cost-effective operation and quality assurance
- Coverage of ion laser, helium-neon (HeNe) laser, and helium-cadmium laser and their applications in several industries
- Information on government regulations and guidelines for the mandatory usage of ultrafast lasers
- Knowledge about the usage of lasers in marking medical devices in order to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Applied Companies Inc., Coherent Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Newport Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH and Schneider Electric S.A.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction and Roadmap of Laser
- Operating Principle of Lasers
- Population Inversion
- Continuous Wave and Pulsed Lasers
- Distributed Feedback Lasers
- Mode Locked Lasers
- Applications of Lasers
- Market Trends
- Advantages of Laser over Conventional Technologies
- Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Marking and Engraving
- Lucrative Opportunities in the Untapped Markets of Africa and South America
- Increasing Demand for Accuracy and Precision
- Growing Applications of VCSELs in Infrared Illumination
- VCESL's are Used for Gesture Recognition and 3-D Sensing Technology
- High Initial Costs Associated with Laser-Processing Devices
- Technology Conflicts
- Future Market Outlook
- Quantum Cascade Lasers
- Directed-Energy and Military Laser Market
- Ultrafast Lasers
Chapter 4 Lasers Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Diode Lasers
- Fiber Laser
- Carbon Dioxide Laser
- Solid-State Lasers
- Excimer Laser
- Dye Laser
- Other Gas Lasers
- Ion Laser
- Helium-Neon (HeNe) Laser
- Helium-Cadmium Laser
- Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 5 Quantum Cascade Laser Market
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Fabry-Perot Lasers
- Distributed Feedback Lasers
- External Cavity Lasers
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Defense
- Automotive
- Communications
- Healthcare
- Industrial Automation
- Others
Chapter 6 Directed-Energy and Military Laser Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Gas Lasers
- Chemical Lasers
- Excimer Lasers
- Fiber Lasers
- Solid State Lasers
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Industrial
- Defense
- Research
- Medical
- Others
Chapter 7 Ultrafast Lasers Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Titanium-Sapphire Lasers
- Diode-Pumped Lasers
- Fiber Lasers
- Mode-Locked Diode Lasers
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Biomedical
- Materials Processing
- Spectroscopy and Imaging
- Science and Research
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Chapter 8 VCSEL Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Raw Materials
- Gallium Nitride
- Gallium Arsenide
- Indium Phosphide
- Other Materials
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Optical Fiber Data Transmission
- Analog Broadband Signal Transmission
- Absorption Spectroscopy
- Laser Printers
- Computer Mice
- Biological Tissue Analysis
- Chip Scale Atomic Clocks
- Other Applications
Chapter 9 Industrial Lasers Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Carbon Dioxide Lasers
- Fiber Laser
- Nd:YAG Laser
- Solid-State Lasers
- Disk Laser
- Others
- Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Oil and Gas
- Other
Chapter 10 Medical Lasers Market
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown by End-Use
- Ophthalmic Lasers
- Applications and Technologies
- Diagnostic Applications
- Therapeutic Applications
- Suppliers
- Surgical Lasers
- Applications and Technologies
- Photocoagulation
- Laser Thermal Ablation
- Photothermolysis
- Photoablation
- Photodisruption
- Photobiostimulation
- Photochemical Tissue Bonding (PTB)
- Suppliers
- Cosmetic Lasers
- Applications and Technologies
- Thermal Ablation
- Photothermolysis
- Photodisruption
- Photobiostimulation
- Suppliers
- Dental Lasers
- Applications and Technologies
- Diagnostics
- Thermal Ablation
- PDT
- Photobiostimulation
- Suppliers
- Veterinary Lasers
- Applications and Technologies
- LTA
- Photobiostimulation
- Suppliers
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Companies Listed
- Aerotech
- Alma Lasers
- Amplitude Systemes
- Applied Companies Inc.
- Attodyne Inc.
- Bae Systems Plc
- Biolase Technology Inc.
- Boeing Company
- Cincinnati Inc.
- Clark-Mxr Inc.
- Coherent Inc.
- Continuum Electro-Optics Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Crylas Gmbh
- Cynosure Inc.
- Daylight Solutions
- Dilas Diodenlaser Gmbh
- Dornier Medtech Gmbh
- Dpss Lasers Inc.
- Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.
- Ekspla Uab
- Epilog Corp.
- Femto Blanc Inc.
- Finisar Corp.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Han's Laser
- Imra America Inc.
- Ipg Photonics Corp.
- Iridex Corp.
- Jenoptik Ag
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
- L-3 Advanced Laser Systems Technology
- Laser Quantum Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Menlo Systems Gmbh
- Millennium Laser Systems Ltd.
- Montfort Laser Gmbh
- Newport Corp.
- Nichia
- NKT Photonics
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- OZ Optics Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Resonetics Llc
- Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- RPMC Lasers, Inc.
- Schneider Electric S.A.
- Spark Lasers
- SPI Lasers Plc
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd.
- Toptica Photonics Ag
- Trumpf Gmbh + Co. Kg
- Vascular Solutions Inc.
- Ziemer Group Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3tv69
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.