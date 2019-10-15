Couchbase to Sponsor and Exhibit at Red Hat Forums across Europe and Australia

Enterprise database provider to showcase NoSQL running autonomously on Red Hat OpenShift enterprise Kubernetes container platform

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it is sponsoring and exhibiting at multiple Red Hat events in Europe and Australia. This follows a successful Red Hat Summit earlier this year in San Francisco where Red Hat selected Couchbase for its Partner Technology Innovation of the Year award. The full list of forums Couchbase is sponsoring includes:





Red Hat Forum London, Paris & Melbourne - October 15th, 2019

Red Hat Forum Rome - November 20th, 2019

Red Hat Forum Madrid - November 26th, 2019

Red Hat Forum Milan - December 3rd, 2019

Red Hat Forum Darmstadt - January 14th, 2020





Couchbase is the exclusive Platinum sponsor at the Red Hat Forum London and will be delivering a keynote along with Red Hat and Microsoft. David Haikney, Vice President at Couchbase, will be presenting ‘Making tomorrow better for today’ where he will explore how the partnership between Couchbase NoSQL and Red Hat OpenShift is accelerating digital transformation projects by helping enterprises move critical applications to the cloud faster.





In addition to the seven upcoming events, Couchbase also sponsored and exhibited at the Red Hat Forums in Stockholm and Brussels earlier this month.

Red Hat, a strategic partner of Couchbase, is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, including high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform and Couchbase provide an agile and cost-effective framework for efficiently developing and running highly scalable and reliable applications. The combined solution, which has been rigorously tested by Couchbase and fully certified by Red Hat, is ideal for building and scaling web, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, mobile, and other contemporary applications. Red Hat and Couchbase help developers supply highly scalable and reliable database functionality for cloud-based applications and services.





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multi-cloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

