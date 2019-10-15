Outlook on Global Novel Water Sustainability Technologies, 2018 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an overview of the global market for novel water sustainability technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on key global projects on water sustainability and desalination & reuse projects running in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Caribbean, India and United States

Assessment of investment requirement, key venture capital transactions, water infrastructure financing, investment in R&D and innovations and government initiatives in water conservation

Coverage of market trends and key transactions and strategies in novel water sustainability technologies market

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including ABB, China Everbright Group, Honeywell International, Lumense, TaKaDu, Xylem, and Yokogawa India

Natural resources and ecology are fundamental to local economies. The growth in demand for natural resources (and sustainable technology to harvest maximum supply) created a global market with high demand. The nexus between water and sustainability, can be connected via thorough understanding of water needs, the socio-economic effects of water projects and transfers and economic and financially efficient water management technologies.



With the current explosion in human population (current United Nations estimates forecast 8.5 billion by the year 2030) humans are in dire need of natural resource management. There is a gap in the market regarding the demand for end-to-end service/products and the supply of finished products available. That gap is growing rapidly.



The market is driven for strategic direction and operational solutions that benefit producers and consumers. Sustainable development seems to be the key for both renewable and non-renewable resources. Demand for competent public regulations/policies, cost efficient and scientifically proven methods of use and recycling services is skyrocketing.



Multiple stakeholders (impacted by the outcome of the projects, like all humans) are stepping into the market for sustainable novel technologies. Stake holders include universities, civil society groups, NGO's, government organizations (regulators, local government) and businesses (employees, customers).



Sustainable water technology is resource management. The goal is to make water affordable, accessible and abundant for all human beings in the coming decades. This places novel water technologies in high demand.



Hydraulic fracturing, electrocoagulation, water meters, leak detectors and gauge pressure transmitters are efficient water management technologies. Novel water technologies use advanced metering devices to bring water to customers. With the introduction of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Advanced Meter Reading (AMR) technology, water technologies map the water market through a constant two-way data link between the supply and the demand.



However, one of the challenges limiting the market is that it is still in its initial stage. Therefore, the purpose of this report is to forecast the demand for novel water technologies along with limitations in the market and a revenue forecast from 2018 to 2023.



Universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation for all, is recognized as a basic human right by the United Nations. The demand for fresh water increases about 1% per year across the globe. The increase is driven by population growth, socio-economic development and changing consumption patterns.



At this rate the global demand for water (as forecasted by the United Nations in the World Water Development Report 2019) will account for an increase of 20-30% above current demand. This rise will result from both industrial and domestic sectors.



The scarcity of water due to increase in population, lifestyle changes, agricultural development and industrialization creates high demand for novel sustainable water technologies to meet the emerging water crisis. Over 2 million people live in water stressed areas across the world. There is a dire need for safe, reliable, physically accessible, equitably affordable water.

Report Scope



The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies in sustainable water management across various end users. Novel water sustainability technologies are broken down by technology and end user. Revenue forecasts from 2018-2024 are given for each technology, application and end user, with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of major players across each technology. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of global novel water sustainability technologies and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global novel water sustainability technologies.



