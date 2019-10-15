Global Pet Food Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Pet Food Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The growth of the Global Pet Food market is dependent on various factors and provides a better growth graph of the industry through a basic overview which portrays the actual market valuation with an expected rate of expansion during the forecast period. A complete background analysis of the Pet Food market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, key segments, and emerging trends are covered in the report. As per the scope of the report, the global Pet Food market also portrays its key dynamics that support to have a strong influence over the spotted years to expansion by 2019. With the help of these perspectives, the report is able to estimate and validate the market size of the Pet Food market and the volume of various relevant market segments.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Pet Food market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Pet Food market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Pet Food market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the Pet Food market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Pet Food market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Pet Food market along with relevant insights into the global market

Pet food is very loved due to its high meat content and great taste which is available as wet, dry, snacks, nutritious and others in various forms like candies, small to large portions, various shapes and textures. There have been constant nutrition research and animal nutrition studies to facilitate the development of more enhanced products.

Demand Scenario

The global pet food market was USD 73.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 104.56 billion by 2025 at a of CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Currently, North America dominates the market, accounting for almost 40% of the global food market. The market here, is driven by the expansion of production plants of leading companies and acquisitions to meet the rising demand from the nutritious pet food industry. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and the demand for premium products has also increased, driven by the rising trend of keeping pets at home

Drivers vs. Constraints

The global pet food market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, rising trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase pet ownership in developing nations and an increase in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, factors such as a rising number of allergy cases in human due to pets may hamper the growth. Also, growing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recall by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

