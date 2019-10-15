Global Mobile POS Systems Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

An Research report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Mobile POS Systems Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The growth of the Global Mobile POS Systems market is dependent on various factors and provides a better growth graph of the industry through a basic overview which portrays the actual market valuation with an expected rate of expansion during the forecast period. A complete background analysis of the Mobile POS Systems market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, key segments, and emerging trends are covered in the report. As per the scope of the report, the global Mobile POS Systems market also portrays its key dynamics that support to have a strong influence over the spotted years to expansion by 2019. With the help of these perspectives, the report is able to estimate and validate the market size of the Mobile POS Systems market and the volume of various relevant market segments.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the Mobile POS Systems market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the Mobile POS Systems market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the Mobile POS Systems market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the Mobile POS Systems market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of Mobile POS Systems market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Mobile POS Systems market along with relevant insights into the global market

A mobile point of sale (mPOS) is an electronic payment system that transfers funds by debit and credit cards at POS terminals situated at retail outlets. mPOS systems are equipped with capabilities such as smart card capabilities, RFID, Wi-Fi and VoIP. These systems are used to check price, manage assets at retail stores, receive and send invoices, capture signatures and to send digitized notes. This helps the retailer to exchange data within and out of store sites through wireless applications. mPOS systems are attached with Bluetooth-enabled printers which allows them for faster checkout during heavy traffics. mPOS systems aid retailers to deliver value-added facilities, with the necessities of speed and convenience being accomplished.

Demand Scenario

The global Mobile POS Systems market was USD 163.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 540.92 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 18.64% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the POS system market, due to rise in digital payments, growth of regional retails and hospitality industries. Europe and the United States are also significantly contributing a market share, any change in the strategy from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile POS Systems.

Drivers vs Constraints

The primary growth driver for Mobile POS market is the growing demand for mobile payments. The increasing use of mobile Internet allows the user to rapidly process mPOS and close the sales process. Furthermore, the rise in the use of smartphones and tablets across the globe permits the merchants and retailers to integrate mPOS into their payment process. However, lack of high-speed network connectivity due to lack of network infrastructure is a major setback in mobile POS systems market. This challenge is dominant in developing countries as compared to that of developed countries.

Industry Trends and Updates

In Aug 2017, Samsung Electronics America Inc. and NCR CORPORATION launched NCR Silver Quantum an all in one POS commerce station. The feature in this system includes loyalty scanner, mobile wallet acceptance capability and customer display, all integrated in a Samsung Galaxy tablet. This technology helps in back-office operations and improved customer POS transactions.

In Jan 2018, Epson America Inc. launched new OmniLink multi-function thermal POS receipt printer. It allows users to have interactive transaction experience, using mobile devices and also helps them to scan and check their items and print receipts online.

