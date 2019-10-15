CloudCommerce Signs Agreement with Starr Insurance Companies

The Company to deliver extensive marketing services to one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance providers

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and digital marketing solutions, today announced that it signed an extensive marketing services agreement with Starr Insurance Companies (“Starr”), one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance providers.



Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization, providing commercial property and casualty insurance, including travel and accident coverage, to businesses around the world. Starr engaged CloudCommerce to help drive incremental sales growth by leveraging digital marketing channels.

This agreement for data, messaging, and digital marketing services will be delivered over the next 12 months. CloudCommerce will leverage core capabilities from its wholly owned subsidiaries, including its creative arm, Giles Design Bureau.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and marketing solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to motivate them to take meaningful action. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for any business activity. With applications, such as marketing, brand perception, customer relationship management, human resources management and operational logistics, SWARM delivers powerful audience-driven business intelligence to convert opportunities into business success.

