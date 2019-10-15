Frannie & Elinor releases Signature Earring Collection: "Dangles and Drops and Hoops, Oh My!" Frannie & Elinor Sterling Silver Open Hoops with Interchangeable Swarovski Crystal Dangle Lapis Lazuli Dangle Earring by Frannie & Elinor

Designer Joan Elinor's new earring collection incorporates hammered metals, brilliantly colored semi-precious stones and crystals

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewelry designer Joan Elinor of Frannie & Elinor announces the release of her new Signature Earring Collection , “Dangles and Drops and Hoops, Oh My!’ Elinor invites us into her collection with hammered sterling and gold, captivating hoops, classic drops, intricately patterned beads, Swarovski crystals and more. The collection presents cleverly designed earrings of brilliantly colored semi-precious stones, minimalist metal hoops and contemporary, on-trend pieces using rosewood, crystals or pearls.To celebrate the launch of this new collection, Frannie & Elinor, along with seven other gifted artisans from across North America, is hosting the Beautiful You Giveaway Event October 15-22. Over $550 in gifts will be given away to celebrate the beauty in all of us. Everyone who enters receives special discounts and more. Enter today and every day through October 22 at: http://bit.ly/BeautifulYouGiveaway2019 Frannie & Elinor designs are immediately sought after and sell out quickly. Visit the collection at www.etsy.com/shop/FrannieandElinor beginning October 15th.For additional information contact info@FrannieandElinor.com



