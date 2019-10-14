Meet Sierra Pacific Mortgage's Most Powerful Women

/EIN News/ -- Folsom, CA, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National lender Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Inc. will honor the women who are the company’s top leaders and innovators in the October 14th issue of National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine. This issue will focus on women in the mortgage banking industry, with a special section honoring the winners of Mortgage Banking’s Most Powerful Women.

The nine team members Sierra Pacific will recognize hold positions in Third Party Originations, Compliance, Sales, Operations, and Correspondent Lending. All share their exceptional skills in market growth, problem-solving and customer relationship management within every division. When their past years of experience are added up, it comes to an impressive 178 years of industry experience, the majority earned at executive levels.

Amy Mahar Nominated For NMP Accolade

In addition to recognizing their top women executives, Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s Amy Mahar, Executive Vice President of Third Party Originations, will be honored as one of Mortgage Banking’s Most Powerful Women. A skilled strategist with decades of industry experience, Amy was recently honored as one of 2018’s “Women of Influence” by HousingWire magazine.

“We’re all very excited that Amy has been selected as one of Mortgage Banking’s Most Powerful Women,” said Jay Promisco, Sierra Pacific’s Chief Production Officer. “It not only recognizes her talent, innovation and commitment – it presents Sierra Pacific with an opportunity to honor the equally powerful women within our organization who have contributed to our success.”

