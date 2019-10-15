Marvin Faulkner, Author of 'Letter to God' to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a double board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician, Dr. Marvin Faulkner thought he understood the complexity of pain, until personal tragedy brought him to the greatest pain any person can ever face.

Marvin Faulkner is the author of Letter to God, published in August 2019, a story of struggling to stay in the light without letting darkness overcome us.

“Letter to God is a memoir of a common person, myself,” says Faulkner. “I laid myself out there, the good, bad, and ugly of my life, with the overall theme that the power of love can transcend pain. The book expresses our deeper need for love to surpass the temptation to be bitter despite what life has thrown at us, and that we can choose love over bitterness, resentment, remorse, hatred.”

Letter to God recounts the passing of Faulkner’s wife from cancer and his family’s journey toward emotional and spiritual healing.

“She was the mother of my three children, but we only got 13 years before she was gone,” recalls Faulkner. “Suddenly I was a single parent to three little children: the toughest job that I ever had. Tougher than my military service, tougher than medical school, tougher than being a Golden Glove boxing champ.”

“My vision for this book is it can be a life-changer for thousands people,” says Faulkner. “I think it's a powerful message. I found it during a period of intense meditation. There were times I felt like I had some spiritual guidance helping me along the writing of the message. I was writing my letter to God, pouring myself out, and saying, “If I punch the last key on the last chapter and pass from this life, let me hear, ‘Well done.’"

Letter to God follows a shorter book Faulkner wrote in 2017 entitled Days Gone By, a collection of humorous short stories based on true-to-life experiences with spiritual overtones.

“I once wore the uniform of a United States Army officer, Medical Corps, but what I'm proud of is the uniform of a single parent and that I had the privilege to raise three beautiful children. I feel blessed and proud while I was here that I was able to get a grasp on what love was and meant. And because of that I feel confident that when I take my last breath, I'll hear ‘Well done.’"

CUTV News Radio will feature Marvin Faulkner in an interview with Jim Masters on October 16th at 10am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Marvin Faulkner, visit www.marvinfaulkner.com



