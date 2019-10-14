Triton Imaging Systems is proud to be associated with St. Jude’s and the ASPCA

Triton Imaging Systems is giving back to the community.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triton Imaging Systems is not all about selling printer Ink, and other printing solutions. The company also believes in giving back to society. Every month, Triton Imaging gives monetary donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This is a non-profit pediatric treatment organization that is involved in the research and treatment of catastrophic diseases. Through regular contributions to St. Jude, Triton has played a role in helping treat children suffering from diseases like Leukemia and other cancers. Triton Imaging and its management share in the vision of St. Jude’s founder, Danny Thomas, that no child should ever be denied treatment for any reason whatsoever. The company intends to maintain these donations, and continue giving hope to millions of helpless children all across the globe.

In the same spirit of giving back to society, Triton imaging also regularly donates to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Triton shares in the ASPCA’s vision that no animal should suffer cruelty in the hands of inconsiderate humans. Through these donations, Triton has played a huge role in helping rescue dogs, and other pets, and finding them a home in the hands of friendly humans.

This compassionate nature reflects in the organizational culture at Triton Imaging. In this company, the goal is to always ensure that the customer is happy with the service. The company ensures that customers get good quality products delivered to their premises, in the shortest time possible. On top of that, Triton Imaging Systems does zero-cost replacements in case of any issues with customer orders. It is a company that sees things beyond the transaction. At Triton imaging, it is all about the experience, and putting a smile on everyone’s face, and in the case of ASPCA, ensuring that animals maintain their right to happiness.

Get in touch with Triton Imaging Systems today, for all your printing needs. With over 30 years of experience in the printing solutions business, you are unlikely to go wrong by choosing this company. To learn more about Triton Imaging Systems, contact them on (800) 228-9585 or visit their homepage and you get the answers you need, on all matters printing.

