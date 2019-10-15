NoviFlow’s CyberMapper Security Load Balancer Adds Visual Latency Monitoring for Security Assets, Virtualized Tool Farms

New INT & reporting features extend CyberMapper's abilities to optimize traffic, balance loads & simplify service & security deployment at network/cloud edge

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance SDN network operating software (NOS), cybersecurity middleware and programmable network solutions, today announced the release of its CyberMapper 3.2 Security Load Balancer which leverages the innovative INT (In-band Network Telemetry) feature of the Intel/Barefoot Networks Tofino networking chip, and introduces Visual Latency Monitoring, which enables vendor independent measurement of traffic latency through security assets and virtualized tool farms without requiring the use of physical taps or extra networking hardware. NoviFlow made the announcement from SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands.Network operators today are seeing costs escalating drastically, often being forced to overprovision network assets in order to meet highly variable demand on network capacity. Because of the move to cloud-based functions, expensive security assets (e.g., DDoS and Firewalls) need to be deployed at every network ingress/egress point, even those with very little traffic. CyberMapper Security Load Balancer saves customers enormous CAPEX and OPEX by implementing network tapping, filtering, load balancing, time-stamping and reporting services directly in the forwarding plane via programmable SDN technology controlled through simple RESTful APIs. This virtualizes the entire process of traffic monitoring with a tap/filter, and eliminates the cost and time required to install physical tap hardware, enabling the traffic and the latency of that traffic through appliances and tool farms to be monitored dynamically whenever needed under the control of security or orchestration packages.CyberMapper’s Visual Latency Monitoring further enhances the value of this solution by making it easy for network operators to track the impact on traffic latency of their security tools and enables them to ensure that tool farms are meeting performance specifications and to document compliance to service level agreements (SLAs).These new features build on CyberMapper’s already extensive capabilities when deployed with NoviWare™ compatible Intel/Barefoot Networks Tofino-based white-box switches to deliver packet filtering, load balancing and threat mitigation directly in the network in a simple, scalable, compact form factor in a highly cost-effective manner. NoviFlow’s CyberMapper solutions can process up to 6.5 Tbps in a single switch using open standard interfaces like OpenFlow, gRPC and P4-runtime.The solution represents a new level of traffic latency monitoring and throughput at an unprecedented, low price point. The following are key capabilities and benefits provided by NoviFlow’s CyberMapper:• Up to 10X more economical than traditional solutions (e.g., runs on white boxes)• Pre-processes traffic inline (e.g., filters-out trusted or known bad traffic) to reduce by 50% or more traffic sent to server farms, thus reducing both hardware and software costs• Orders of magnitude better throughput (up to 6.5 Tbps in a single Tofino-based white box switch) than can be delivered by conventional load balancers• The services provide the ability to dynamically initiate and manage taps and filter network traffic• Switches can be configured as bump-in-wire with a set of ports connected to the Tool Farm• Using CyberMapper’s Affinity Load Balancing, expensive physical load balancers are eliminated, further reducing both CAPEX and OPEX• Multi-Tenant port pairs allow flows from multiple sources (tenants) to be processed by the same Tool Farm, providing a significant reduction in cost per port• A web-based dashboard presents the activity and allocation of the flow Load Balancing to the Tool Farm in real-timeSays Jesper Eriksson, NoviFlow’s VP of Product Management: “NoviFlow’s Visual Latency Monitoring further extends the already extensive set of traffic handling capabilities offered by our CyberMapper Security Load Balancer. It brings the benefits of CyberMapper to bear on the problem of the rising costs of generating and monitoring network telemetry by integrating these functions directly within the forwarding plane, offering a solution than can economically scale into the Terabit range.”The Visual Latency Monitoring feature of the CyberMapper Security Load Balancer will be demonstrated live in the NoviFlow booth (A112-A113) October 15th to 17th, 2019 at the SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands.ABOUT NOVIFLOWNoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale, Singapore and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/ . Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.



