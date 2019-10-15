BCI Celebrates 40 Years of Customer Success!

BCI celebrates 40 years of partnering with leading companies to create world-class performance teams.

World-Class Performance Never Happens by Accident.” — Baker Communications (BCI)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications announced that October 2019 was the company's 40th anniversary. Originally founded by James A. Baker in Houston, Texas, BCI set out with the goal of delivering customized and highly-effective performance improvement training to Houston's thriving corporate community.Over the next three decades, Jim mentored several generations of corporate leaders and grew a small corporate training startup into one of the world's leading performance improvement companies. Under Jim's leadership, Baker Communications was honored as an Inc. 500 company in only its second year of existence, and went on to win the honor for an unprecedented three consecutive years.Baker Communications has served more than half of the Fortune 500, with global facilitators in more than 20 countries. In 2003, Jim partnered with Walter Rogers to deliver an even more sophisticated level of performance improvement services to its global customers."Although Jim passed from this life on September 15, 2014, his commitment to leadership, innovation and excellence provides a rich legacy that continues to drive our entire company," stated Walter Rogers, now the current CEO of BCI. "We continue to honor Jim's original legacy and we've now grown BCI to one of the largest performance improvement companies in the world."BCI continues to win coveted awards, including the 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Company from both Training Industry and Selling Power Magazine. Other recent awards include:- 2018 Sales Training Award of Excellence from Elearning! magazine;- 2018 Top 20 Training Delivery Company by Training Industry;- 2018 Top 20 Content Development Company by Training Industry;- 2018 Watch List Company - Online Learning by Training Industry;- 2016 Best Soft Skills Training: Win-Win Negotiations by Elearning! magazine;- 2016 Best Sales Training: Customer Outcome Selling by Elearning! magazine;- 2016 Best Gamification Solution by Elearning! magazine;- 2015 Best Sales Training: Pathways to Growth by Elearning! magazine; and- 2014 Best Sales Training: Pathways to Growth by Elearning! magazine.But according to Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff, "We're even prouder of our customers' accomplishments . We've had more than 14 companies win the coveted Global Learning! 100 Award, which honors the best-of-the-best training organizations in the world." BCI went on to list some of those winners over the last 3 years:- 2019 Amazon Web Services (#2)- 2019 American Heart Association (#15)- 2019 SAP (#36)- 2018 Amazon Web Services (#2)- 2018 T-Mobile (#3)- 2018 Safran USA (#9)- 2018 Amkor Technology (#21)- 2018 Mitel Communications (#27)- 2017 T-Mobile (#1)- 2017 Amazon Web Services (#2 - Private Sector)- 2017 American Heart Association (#2 - Public Sector)- 2017 Ingersoll Rand (#5)- 2017 World Fuel Services (#23)- 2017 Sysco (#42)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP, Ingersoll Rand and the American Heart Association depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full-range of options for learners, and it's courseware has grown to over 250 courses to help individuals improve their performance. These options include their proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development.Visit http://www.BCICorp.com to learn more.

