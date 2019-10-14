Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP (Augmented), 0.05%

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it received a new Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for betamethasone dipropionate lotion USP (augmented), 0.05%. The product is manufactured at Akorn’s Amityville, New York manufacturing facility.



According to IQVIA, U.S. sales of betamethasone dipropionate lotion (augmented), 0.05% were approximately $10 million for the twelve months ended August 2019.



Betamethasone dipropionate lotion (augmented) is a corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses in patients 13 years of age or older.



About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.



Investors/Media:

(847) 279-6162

Investor.relations@akorn.com



