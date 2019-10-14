Holiday Inn Club Vacations Launches Shades of Hope Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FLA., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announces the launch of its new Breast Cancer Awareness Month drive, Shades of Hope. To raise funds for the American Cancer Society®, the company will offer pink aviator sunglasses at its nationwide Holiday Inn Club Vacations resorts for a minimum donation of $5. Over $2 from each pair will go directly to the American Cancer Society and sunglasses will be available throughout the month of October, or until supplies last.

The company is also donating an additional $1 to the American Cancer Society each time anyone shares a photo on social media with a pair of pink sunglasses using the hashtag #ShadesOfHope, committing up to an additional $10,000 to the organization via this social media program. The company encourages any posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with pink sunglasses and #ShadesOfHope, whether or not the sunglasses came from Holiday Inn Club Vacations, to drive more funds for breast cancer research and programs.

“We’re kicking off our 12th year of participation in Breast Cancer Awareness Month by rallying people to help conquer this disease that has impacted so many families,” said Denise Godreau, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “For the first time, however, we’re expanding our focus through Shades of Hope beyond our team members to include the caring Club members and guests who visit our resorts, as well as the general public. Our goal is to both support finding a cure and help strengthen the families touched by breast cancer through the great work of the American Cancer Society.”

In addition to the Shades of Hope campaign, the company is raising funds for the American Cancer Society through limited-edition team member T-shirts. When the company celebrates “Pink Day” on Oct. 25, team members across the company’s various locations will wear their T-shirts and sunglasses and participate in various activities to show support for loved ones who have been impacted by breast cancer. For example, the company’s Orlando corporate headquarters will host a walk around its campus.

More information on how to participate in the Shades of Hope campaign can be found on the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.



About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 28 resorts and more than 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 350,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort.

Ashley Fraboni Holiday Inn Club Vacations 4073158866 afraboni@holidayinnclub.com



