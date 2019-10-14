THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 3289 – Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4270 – PROTECT Hong Kong Act, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 543 – Recognizing Hong Kong’s bilateral relationship with the United States, condemning the interference of the People’s Republic of China in Hong Kong’s affairs, and supporting the people of Hong Kong’s right to protest, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 521 – Commending the Government of Canada for upholding the rule of law and expressing concern over actions by the Government of the People’s Republic of China in response to a request from the United States Government of Canada for the extradition of a Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., executive (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 95 – Homeless Veteran Families Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2385 – To permit the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a grant program to conduct cemetery research and produce educational materials for the Veterans Legacy Program (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 1199 – VA Website Accessibility Act of 2019 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2334 – To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community based outpatient clinic in Odessa, Texas, as the ‘‘Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic” (Rep. Conaway – Veterans’ Affairs)