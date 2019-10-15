R4G Launches Fun New Vegan Foodie Reward to Help Fund Kids Meditation in LA
Recruiting for Good is inspiring participation in the staffing agency to help fund Kids Meditation by rewarding referrals with Fun Vegan Dining and Shopping.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help kids and enjoy $1,000 dining gift cards for L.A.'s Best Vegan Restaurants; Cafe Gratitude, Flore, Gracias Madre, LA Vegan, Little Pine, Mohawk Bend, Plant Food + Wine, Pura Vita, Shojin, or Tocaya Organica."
How to Earn Vegan Rewards for Good
Must live in Southern California.
1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.
2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.
3. You can donate your Vegan gift card to a local nonprofit or school (for auctions).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join Us to Enjoy Fun Vegan Rewards; Eat Well and Save Earth."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards...Body, Mind, and Soul to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
