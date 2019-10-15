R4G Launches Fun New Vegan Foodie Reward to Help Fund Kids Meditation in LA

Start Today to Helps Kids & Enjoy Rewards We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Refer Your Tech Friends to R4G and Earn Fun Food Rewards

Recruiting for Good is inspiring participation in the staffing agency to help fund Kids Meditation by rewarding referrals with Fun Vegan Dining and Shopping.

Join Us to Enjoy Fun Vegan Rewards; Eat Well and Save Earth.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy Vegan rewards to LA's Best restaurants and specialty shops; ' Eat Well and Save Earth .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help kids and enjoy $1,000 dining gift cards for L.A.'s Best Vegan Restaurants ; Cafe Gratitude, Flore, Gracias Madre, LA Vegan, Little Pine, Mohawk Bend, Plant Food + Wine, Pura Vita, Shojin, or Tocaya Organica."How to Earn Vegan Rewards for GoodMust live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.3. You can donate your Vegan gift card to a local nonprofit or school (for auctions).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join Us to Enjoy Fun Vegan Rewards; Eat Well and Save Earth."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards...Body, Mind, and Soul to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



