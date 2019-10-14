Angolan citizens expectant of State of Nation Address

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 14 - The Angolan society looks forward to the message of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, about the state of the nation, to be delivered Tuesday (15). ,

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the speech that will mark the opening of the New Parliamentary Year, several citizens expressed the desire to hear from the Head of State efficient measures to improve the socio-economic situation of the country.

The businessman Rui Manuel expects João Lourenço to address the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT), in force, throughout the country, since October 1st.

This is the most impactful tax imposed by the Angolan Government, through the General Tax Administration (AGT), which replaced the Consumption Tax.

In the first instance, VAT is only levied by large taxpayers and companies that have adhered to the general scheme on a voluntary basis.

In his turn, the demobilized of the Angolan Armed Forces Lopes Mufuma Dala suggested that the President talk about the fight against corruption and impunity, two of the main themes of his governance agenda, which has been ongoing since September 2017.

To him, another theme that needs to be addressed in this message is the increase in the prices of basic food products, a view shared by student Inácio Vunge.

The unemployed Eva Domingas considers it essential that the Head of State clarify the policies of training and access to employment.

The same position is defended by José Victor, who, along with this aspect, highlights the need for the Statesman to refer to the possibility or not of a salary adjustment to cope with the increase in the prices of basic food basket products.

The fourth year economics student Edson Fabião also expects an approach to the measures that will be taken to punish price-speculating economic agents in the context of VAT implementation.

World Church Assistant Pastor Rodrigues de Castro expects the Head of State to disclose the number of jobs already created since the beginning of the presidential term on 26 September 2017, as well as measures to combat crime.

The message about the state of the nation is a constitutional imperative set out in the 2010 Charter.

This is third time that President João Lourenço has addressed a message to Parliament in the framework of a mandate that runs until 2022.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.