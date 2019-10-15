Lakelands Design releases their first product line, the Raiders’ Collection

'Raid' Our Closet

Assortment of men and women’s clothing inspired by nature and Norse myth, art, and history.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron and Lena from Lakelands Design are releasing the brand-new Raiders’ Collection, and each product features original and fresh designs inspired by both historical and new interpretations of Norse mythology, art, and language. The Raider’s Collection will be released on October 28, 2019.Lakelands Design is known their commitment to historical and linguistic accuracy so they can design products that are fashionable while staying true to Norse history and language.Thus, for the first time, Aaron and Lena have created an entire product line of their favorite and most popular tee-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies derived from old Norse and Viking culture. The Raiders’ Collection is scheduled to go live on October 28, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website lakelandsdesign.etsy.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The apparel is designed to showcase Viking art and mythology rooted in Norse history and language that makes men and women feel as though they were a modern Viking.The products of the Raiders’ Collection are inspired by the stories and sagas of Viking warriors, heroes, and legends to help encourage the buyer to find their inner Viking.All products are made from a soft material. The tee-shirts are light and comfortable. The tank tops and muscle shirts have a relaxed fit, perfect for a casual look or for exercise. Lastly, their hoodies are cozy and warm, perfect for cooler evenings.Each individual shirt has its own name and features an original design and/or word in old Norse. A few examples are:• Bear and Rune Hoodie• Valkyrie Shield-Bearer Cropped Hoodie• Fallen Warrior Tee-Shirt• Wolf Spirit Tank Top• Shield and Spear of the Maiden Tank TopThe Raiders’ Collection ranges in price from $24.95 to $49.95.Aaron and Lena are excited to welcome their fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.