Puyi Inc. Announces Postpone of Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC to October 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. (“Puyi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) is closed today in observance of Columbus day, the Company will file its annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, with the SEC on October 15, 2019.



As such, the conference call will be postponed to the following day:

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides corporate financing services and asset management services for clients. For more information, please visit http://ir.puyiwm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the third-party wealth management industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact: Jing He, GM of Financial Reporting Department Email: ir@puyiwm.com Phone: +86 20-28381666



