Zen Leaf Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Canton Grand Opening October 18th

Creating 12 - 15 full-time jobs for local residents

Second dispensary in Canton – serving population of 73,000+

Managed by a Veteran of the U.S. Navy

Wide array of precision-dosed CBD and THC formulations

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, OH, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Leaf ™- Canton invites all OMMCP patients to its Grand Opening on Friday, October 18, 10:00 am at 1851 Steinway Blvd SE, Canton.

“We invite all OMMCP patients to attend our Grand Opening and be among the first to tour our facility and meet our team,” stated General Manager, Chad Westfall. “We take great pride in being the newest Zen Leaf™ location to open its doors and to represent a highly-regarded, national brand right here in North-East Ohio.” The state-of-the-art dispensary adjoins a large warehouse that is currently being renovated into a cannabis cultivation and production facility.

“The dispensary opening provides a great opportunity for those who are curious about medical cannabis to learn about its breadth of healing properties. We’ll have a full staff of Patient Care Advisors on-site to answer any questions about products, strains, methods of consumption, etc.,” Westfall continued. “We believe we have a responsibility to educate adults about the cannabis plant and the ways in which it can positively impact overall health and wellness.”

Zen Leaf Canton will be the first medical cannabis dispensary in Ohio to offer an online portal for patients to submit necessary documentation before their first visit. “The well-being of our patients is at the core of every decision we make. We feel that enabling patients to submit paperwork before their first visit will cut down on wait time and result in a more favorable experience. We know that many patients are sick or in pain, our goal is to make this process as comfortable as we can for them,” Westfall explained.

In keeping with current retail trends, Zen Leaf will offer its patients the option to browse their menu online, choose products and select a date and time to pick them up from the store. “This is not something that we’ve necessarily seen across the board from other operators in the market, but we feel it’s another key component in facilitating the most idyllic patient experience,” said Westfall.

In preparation for the opening in Canton, the staff members have completed rigorous training, standard operating procedure for all Zen Leaf employees across the country. “The training routines, on-going education, and commitment to the highest level of patient care are paramount to who we are,” said Westfall. “I have visited operating [Zen Leaf] dispensaries in other markets and have seen first-hand how they’ve earned the respect of medical professionals, patients, employees and the communities in which they do business.”

About Zen Leaf Dispensary Canton

Zen Leaf - Canton is a medical cannabis retail facility dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective, pure cannabis products and jobs for the communities which it serves. Zen Leaf™ facilities ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction for registered medical cannabis patients. Zen Leaf offers cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from trusted premium producers. For more information visit: www.ZenLeafOH.com

CONTACTS:

media@zenleafdispensaries.com



