Address to nation precedes new parliamentary year

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 14 - Angolan head of state Joao Lourenço is due to address the nations on Tuesday (October 15) ahead of the beginning of the third Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly.,

The speech by Parliament Speaker will mark the beginning of a new stage which foresees hot debates around the Municipal Legislative Package.

High on agenda of the Parliament debate is the conclusion of this Package, as few months only left for 2020, the date for the institutionalisation of Local Authorities in the country.

In the last legislature, the MPs passed on definitive basis two Laws of the Municipal Election Package.

This time the MPs will focus on the important process to approve the legal framework that will support the 2020 local elections.

Debate will also include the legal instrument that should deserve the attention.

This is the Law Amending the Organic and Process Law of the Court of Auditors, aimed to ensure greater transparency in the monitoring and supervision of public accounts as well as the State Budget for 2020.

In his speech to the Nation, the President Joao Lourenço will present, in general, the reality of the country and the Government's strategy to solve the main problems of the country.

Like in 2018, the President's statement is expected to cover the various aspects of economic scenario for Angola, which seeks to recover from the negative impact of the economic crisis started late 2014.

João Lourenço is expected to stress the issue related to fight against corruption and impunity, reforming the state, deepening the democratic rule of law, local authorities and economic diplomacy.

Two other much-awaited issues in the President's speech to the nation are also being expected, which have to do with the coming in force of Value-Added Tax (VAT) and its impact on society, as well as the reform of justice.

The Angolan head of state announced recently in New York that he will present, with facts and figures, the stocktaking of the two years of his governance.

Last year, João Lourenço spoke, among other topics, of the loans resulting from economic diplomacy and the additional value of revenue, due to the rise in oil prices.

He also took stock of the Macroeconomic Stabilisation programme implemented in January 2019), considering the results obtained as encouraging.

