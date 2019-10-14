Women Finally Get Bay'd with St Johns New Fragrance

New St Johns Coral fragrance for women

Coral Eau De Toilette

Men shouldn’t be the only ones getting bay'd” — St Johns Fragrance Co

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- St Johns Fragrance Co recently introduced their new fragrance for women. This means that now women can get bay’d too. St. Johns new scent, Coral Eau De Toilette , is helping women get all the right kind of attention they deserve.St Johns has been Helping Guys Get Bay'd since 1947, when Capt. John Webb founded the company after spending much of WWII as a Navy officer in the U.S. Virgin Islands. St Johns products have since expanded to colognes and aftershaves, bath soaps and candles (coming soon). They have come in St Johns classic Bay Rum scent and several other varieties, but all have been for men. Until now.St Johns is changing that with a new philosophy: Men shouldn’t be the only ones getting bay'd.The just-launched Coral Eau De Toilette for women can be described as “effortlessly elegant.” The fragrance creates a fresh spark when first applied, mellowing into floral and summery notes. It was designed to remind a woman of her femininity and all her other strengths, as she works and plays among colleagues.When Webb wasn’t fighting the war, he also designed the unique “Fishpot Weave” packaging, made with local Tyre palm fronds, that adorn every bottle of St Johns products. Local island weavers continue to handcraft the iconic, palm design.St Johns has maintained an important presence in the islands. Even as St Johns adds women to its list of consumers, the company’s strong ties to its history, combined with a modern outlook, allows it to stay true to its original mission:Authentic.Distinct.Resilient.Timeless.St Johns products are available in better specialty shops and select apothecaries across the country, as well as at stjohnsbayrum.com.In Connecticut and New York, St Johns can be found in Hutton's Fine Menswear in Ridgefield, R Derwin in Litchfield, J. Alden Clothiers in Essex, and in New York City at J Press and CO Bigelow.



