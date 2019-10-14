Entertainment & Lifestyle Publicist Jovana Gilkes Launches Mentor Program 'Girls Can, Incorporated'

Inspiring G.I.R.L.S to be Graceful, Independent, Respectful, Loving and Successful. Inaugural Youth Enrichment Summit Girls Create Body & Imaging Workshop

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (New York-NY) Jovana Gilkes has worked as a publicist since the founding of her company Storm PR Agency in 2011 working on projects for networks like BET (BET Awards, Hip-Hop Awards, Rip the Runway, Viewers Appreciation) NBC (The Great American Challenge) & VH-1 (Love & Hip-Hop NY, Mob Wives) and having clients in Beauty, Fashion, Film & Television, Music (J. Holiday, Vivian Green) and Sports (retired Jacksonville Jaguar Linebacker Alvin Bowen).With the success of following her dream of working in the Entertainment business as an entrepreneur, Jovana has always been intentional with her community initiatives especially where giving back to at-risk youth was concerned. In 2016 she decided to step away from the world of Entertainment to focus on how she could be more impactful in her community by using her own trials and tribulations to inspire this generation, from this the idea of a youth enrichment summit was born. "I came up with the idea to have this summit while sitting in my living room one morning after praying, I just wasn't feeling fulfilled anymore by just being a publicist; it's my passion but not my purpose. I've always been involved in some aspect of community service but I wanted to do more!"Realizing a need for more positive images to reverse what is believed to be real with the false perception of worth due to the saturation of the media and reality television, she came up with G.I.R.L.S Can and acronym for 'Graceful.Independent.Respectful.Loving.Successful'.'When I was growing up there were more positive images on television, with family shows, socially conscious shows like BET's Teen Summit and even where education is concerned with after-school programs, these things helped me a lot as a young girl whose home life was stressful. Being able to have an outlet and other positive women in my life is something today's generation especially girls don't have that; it really saddens me!".The goal of Girls Can, Incorporated is to empower, inspire and uplift young ladies, by reminding them of their worth through educational & training services as well as the mentor initiative. Monthly 'A Conversation with My Big Sister' brunch series is held where young ladies are invited to partake in shared conversation on relatable topics with invited host.Girls Can hosted its inaugural Youth Enrichment Summit last December, and will return this year with the 2nd Annual Summit on October 26th. "I want it to eventually a city tour, I believes will spark the change that is needed"!When asked how she thinks her life shaped her today and how it will help influence change she says; "I'm thankful to be able to use my life experiences as the fuel to drive this project bringing this vision to life, even if I can impact only one girl then I've done my part."###



