Major Tamil Political Parties Jointly Submit Demands to Presidential Candidates for Response to Decide Tamil's Position

JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Five Major Tamil political parties have agreed on basic demands to be submitted to the Sri Lanka's major Presidential candidates for response to enable them to decide Tamil's position in the upcoming Presidential election. This initiative was coordinated by Tamil University Students.Signatories are: Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by former leader of the opposition R. Sampanthan, Tamizh Makkal Kootani (TMK) led by former Northern Province Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wignesaran, Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO), Eelam People's Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) and People's Liberation Organization of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).CHIEF AMOUNG THE DEMANDS ARE:1) Reject Unitary State in the new Constitution and establish a Federal State for Tamils.2) Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) or to a specially created International Criminal Tribunal for Sri Lanka, for the War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide Committed against Tamil People.3) Sri Lankan Security Forces should vacate all the lands they occupied since the war started and the lands be returned to the rightful owners.4) Stop Government sponsored /assisted Sinhalese colorizations from Northern and Eastern Provinces.5) Repeal Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).6) Unconditionally Release all Tamil political Prisoners.7) Create an International Mechanism to address the issue of the Disappeared Tamils.** Steps should be taken to find solution for these demands within three months of assuming the post of President **



