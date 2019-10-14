Farmington Correctional Center, Corizon Partner, Earns National Award

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmington Correctional Center in Missouri, a longtime Corizon Health client, today was recognized as Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare. The award was presented at the NCCHC’s national conference, currently underway at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida.



The R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year award is presented to one correctional facility each year selected from among the nearly 500 prisons, jails and juvenile facilities accredited by NCCHC. It is the correctional healthcare accrediting body’s highest level of recognition for a facility.

Corizon has been Farmington’s partner for inmate healthcare services for more than a quarter-century, providing patient care there since 1992.

“We congratulate the entire team at Farmington for their commitment to excellence and are extremely proud to stand with our client partners in receiving this recognition,” said James E. Hyman, chief executive officer of Corizon.

The health services department at Farmington, run by Corizon, serves a medium-security male population that averages 2,700 individuals daily. Services offered include a medical clinic, six-bed infirmary, mental health offices and dental operatory. The facility also offers programs for substance abuse and sex offender treatment and has several units housing mentally ill patients from the state system. The multi-disciplinary department team was recognized by NCCHC for “an exemplary focus on quality patient care.” The team was also commended for superior communications; the nomination noted that the health services administrator, Lisa Ivy, and director of nursing, Tymber Taylor, wear headsets much of the day to readily answer calls from facility staff and inmates’ families.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

