Dietary Fibers Market To Reach USD 10.77 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dietary fibers market was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.77 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.35%. The fibers are roughage, which is mostly present in food items are produced from plant food. These fibers help in waste movement inside the body, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol and maintain body weight. They are of two types, namely soluble and insoluble.

The market for fibers is more demanding due to factors like changing habits related to food consumption, increasing the occurrence of several health issues due to which people are opting healthy products which have dietary fibers, and rising disposable incomes due to which people are ready to spend money for dietary fiber-containing products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to hectic working schedule is expected to shift inclination of consumers toward nutraceuticals, including functional foods. This factor is anticipated to further promote market growth. Government support and rising funding aimed at promoting organic farming in key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, and India are expected to promote production output of fruits and vegetables. As a result, the manufacturers from these countries are projected to keep their production units in vicinity to ensure easy access to vegetables and fruits as a functional feedstock. The high cost of supplements compared to naturally available products such as legumes, nuts, fruits, and vegetables is projected to limit the scope of industry in near future.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increase in health and diet concerns among consumers, rise in demand for bread, which possesses to increase its shelf life, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of industry.

Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain thermal, chemical, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality, which is expected to present opportunities for growth.

Excessive content of fibers in the diet can lead to diarrhea, reduced mineral absorption, and removal of good cholesterol, thus restraining the market.

Whole grain products such as whole-wheat and brown rice dominated the source segment expected to reach 2.16 billion in 2026, as they have a high fiber content and exhibit several benefits including reduction of risk of heart diseases, asthma, and cancer.

Carbohydrate polymers that are obtained from raw materials by physical, enzymatic pr chemical means and which have shown a physiological benefit to health and scientific to competent authorities.

Soluble fiber is found in foods such as legumes (beans, peas, lentils), oats, and apples. It dissolves like a gel-like substance and moves through your gastrointestinal tract. This stimulates the bowels to hold on to water, bulking up the stool.

Insoluble fiber is found in foods such as whole grains and most vegetables and does not dissolve and helps in pushing material along, increase stool bulk, and reduce the risk for hemorrhoids and diverticulosis.

These are characterized with some physicochemical properties, such as solubility, fermentability, viscosity, water absorption, binding ability and so on. These properties are responsible for the functional behavior of the product

Dietary fiber adds bulk to the diet and makes full faster and help in controlling weight and also helps in digestion and preventing constipation.

Asia Pacific held the largest CAGR of 10.4% with growing demand from countries such as China, India, Japan, and others

Most of these companies adopted expansions and investments as their major growth strategies in order to enter new untapped markets, consequently increasing their respective market shares.

In December 2016, opening of a new food innovation center in China, which employed nearly 50 scientists, researchers, and nutritionists. This expansion helped the company maintain its hold on the emerging Chinese market, consequently strengthening its position in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the industry includes Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Nexira, and Ingredion Incorporated etc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dietary fibers market on the basis of type, source, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soluble

Insoluble

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverage

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others includes personal care & cosmetics

Geography (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

