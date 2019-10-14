First Team Real Estate Named “Best Real Estate Company” by OC Register For 10th Consecutive Year

Voted #1 as the “Best Real Estate Company” in Orange County, First Team Real Estate recognized in Best of OC for outstanding service and impressive results

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating local services, businesses, and trending experiences, the OC Register’s annual Best of OC highlights the finest Orange County has to offer. For the 10th year in a row, First Team Real Estate has been recognized by thousands of voters as the “Best Real Estate Company”, this year as many others designated as the #1 choice among voters for their outstanding service and impressive results.

“At First Team, our top priority has always been putting our agents, and the clients they serve, first through innovation and high-quality service,” said Cameron Merage, First Team Real Estate founder and CEO. “It is an honor to be recognized for the tenth straight year by Orange County residents as it speaks volumes about our agents, managers, and entire company’s commitment to serving every buyer and seller individually. It means we’re doing our job right.”

As the number one Independent Brokerage in Southern California1, First Team remains ahead of the competition thanks to continued technological innovation coupled with old-fashioned hard work. For example, this year the real estate powerhouse launched a new digital marketing platform, delivering some 12,000 leads to agents at no cost to them. Shifting their focus from print into digital to meet buyers where they prefer to search, First Team is setting the standard for quality property marketing for home sellers and superior tools for agents to succeed.

Hard at working keeping its agents on the edge of consumer demand in a constantly shifting real estate landscape, First Team remains #1 in Orange County while experiencing tremendous growth across the state as well. In 2018 alone, the brokerage welcomed 600 associates to their First Team family, and this year has continued strong with mergers and acquisitions from companies such as Sand & Sea Investments, Premiere Properties, and Sea Coast Exclusive Properties within the San Diego market. Now encompassing 38 office locations and over 2,200 agents, local buyers and sellers have even more options when it comes to working with a First Team expert.

“Now that we have established a foothold in San Diego and Los Angeles, Orange County residents have a greater perspective to work with — whether they’re searching to move to a neighboring county or require a more extensive assortment of qualified buyers,” Merage said. “We started our business in Orange County and it’s gratifying to see our tech-forward, consumer-focused business expand to help an even greater market of buyers and sellers.”

To view more winners from the Best of OC and explore all that the county has to offer, go to ocregister.com/best-of-orange-county.

1 Top broker report published January 2019 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2018, all CRMLS, all brokers.

Attachment

Sandy Chang First Team 949 988 3029 sandychang@firstteam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.