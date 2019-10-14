Matcha Products Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Matcha Products Market Analysis (By Application, Technology, Region And Company) And Forecast To 2025

Description

Matcha refers to finely ground powder of green tea leaves which are specially grown in China and Japan. It has a special way of farming and processing. The green tea plants for matcha are shade-grown for around three weeks before they are harvested, and the stems and veins are removed from these leaves during processing. Matcha-based products are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. Matcha powder is generally used in the beverage industry to produce green tea and smoothies. Matcha is also known to aid in curing chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. All these benefits are driving higher inclination towards the consumption of matcha, owing to upscaling awareness towards the same among consumers.

Matcha can be consumed in different forms such as tea leaves, tea bags, as well as through a mixture of milk or tea with powdered form of matcha. In many western-style baking and confectionery products, match is also used as a flavoring agent. These products may range from chocolates, candy, as well as in different desserts like cake, pastries, pudding, mousse, cookies, as well as green-tea flavored ice cream. Matcha has a wide range of product availability which has made them an important pantry ingredient for the beverage and nutraceuticals industry. Matcha products can be used as a substitute for conventional tea in the beverage industry.

Also, matcha powder is now used in the nutraceuticals industry for the manufacture of supplements that are rich in antioxidants and aid in the reduction of stress and curing gastrointestinal problems, among other things. Moreover, the global matcha products market is estimated to upscale at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, owing to several factors mentioned in the region. Demand for conventional tea alternatives and rising health consciousness among the working population are some of the primary factors driving the global matcha products market.

The following manufacturers (Profiled) are covered -: AIYA, AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea, Encha, TEAJA Organic, Midori Spring, ITO EN

Market Segmentation

The matcha products market is segmented by grade, channel, end-user, and region. Based on grade, the global matcha products market is segmented into classic, ceremonial, and culinary. Among these, the classic grade segment is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the high nutrient contents and a wider range of applicability.

On the basis of channel, the global matcha products market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Based on end-user, the market segments for matcha products is segmented into food, beverage, cosmetic & personal care, and nutraceuticals. Among these, the beverage segment spearheaded the market and is anticipated to continue doing so by the end of the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The matcha products market is segmented in the regions of North America, the Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific is noted to dominate the global matcha products market over the forecast period. North America is estimated to garner the second-largest market share, treading behind Asia Pacific.

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Cha Cha Matcha recently launched a line of canned matcha teas with four flavors which included Ginger Turmeric, Green Tea, Activated Charcoal, and Half N Half Matcha Lemonade.

Continued...

