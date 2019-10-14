Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sundial Growers Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNDL) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sundial's August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").



Investors suffering losses on their Sundial investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On August 1, 2019, Sundial closed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 11 million shares at $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of $143 million. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, the Company stated that it produces “high-quality, consistent cannabis.”

On August 14, 2019, cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. (“Zenabis”) revealed that “[c]ertain third-party producers failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations. Due to quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis from a third-party.”

On August 19, 2019, MarketWatch published an article stating that Sundial had sold the cannabis to Zenabis. The article also stated that the cannabis was returned “because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The same day, the Company confirmed that it was resolving an “isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and [a] Licensed Producer.”

Since the IPO, Sundial’s shares have traded as low as $7.86 per share, or nearly 40% below the $13 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) that due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Sundial securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than November 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

