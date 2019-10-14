Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Slack Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 18, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Slack Technologies, Inc. (“Slack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WORK ) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) for the resale of up to 118,429,640 shares of its Class A common stock whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019 (the “Offering”).



In June 2019, Slack went public through the Offering of its Class A common stock with a reference price of $26.00.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting a wider loss than analysts predicted. The Company also stated that revenue “was negatively impacted by $8.2 million of credits related to service level disruption in the quarter.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.69, or nearly 12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $27.38 per share on September 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $25.72 per share, a significant decline from the $26 per share reference price for the Offering.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) that such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) that the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) that, as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Slack Class A common stock pursuant to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than November 18, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

