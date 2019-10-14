Hoyer Statement on President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw Remaining U.S. Troops from Northern Syria

“This is a dangerous move, doubling down on an abandonment of our allies and fueling instability and violence in Syria that threatens to return ISIS to power and advantage Iran and Russia. The President’s reckless actions in recent days undermine America’s national security and will lead to the loss of innocent life - blood is already being spilled, which is on his hands. The President’s decisions on Syria ought to be broadly and loudly condemned, and the House will have an opportunity to join in bipartisan condemnation when it considers a resolution introduced by Chairman Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee as well as his bill to impose sanctions on Turkey for its incursion.

“The President’s foreign policy decisions continue to advantage our enemies, particularly Vladimir Putin, at the expense of our allies. In this case, it has meant tragic consequences to our partners against ISIS, the Kurds. It is an indefensible betrayal of our principles and our allies against terrorism and dictators.”