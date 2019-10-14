Tortilla Chips Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Tortilla Chips Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tortilla Chips Industry

Tortilla chips refer to chips prepared from freshly ground wheat or maize flour. An upsurge in the trend of snacks is the primary factor contributing to the ascension of the global tortilla chips market. Rising demand for snacking products has led to a replacement of traditional meals. Tortilla chips are mostly consumed in Mexico. However, they are now witnessing surging popularity in other parts of the world in recent years.

Tortilla chips can be made from several types of grains such as yellow corn, red corn, as well as blue corn and can be flavored in a number of ways. The global tortilla chips market is anticipated to witness fast-paced ascension in the forthcoming years, as per the latest report. Countries witnessing high demand for tortilla chips include the US, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, as well as other Asian countries which are causative of the fast-paced ascension of the global market

Manufacturers are observed to offer tortilla chips in different flavors and types owing to the growing attraction of consumers towards snacking. This strategy is undertaken by market vendors to meet the taste and preference needs of consumers and capture market opportunities. Moreover, upscaling demand for convenience food products, coupled with a surge noted in the disposable income of consumers are providing a higher degree of traction to the global tortilla chips market. Additionally, upscaling demand for organic and gluten free tortilla chips among consumers is anticipated to provide higher traction to the global tortilla chips market.

The following manufacturers (Profiles) are covered :- GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka, Snyder’s-Lance

Market Segmentation

The global market for tortilla chips has been analyzed for several segments to attain a detailed and insightful analysis. Such segmentation is passed on the basis of product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global tortilla chips market is segmented into baked tortilla chips and fried tortilla chips. Based on end-users, the global tortilla chips market is segmented into online and offline.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market for tortilla chips has been segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, as well as Europe. Within North America, the US and Mexico are estimated to spearhead the country-specific market for tortilla chips during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading growth pocket for tortilla chips, among other countries. Latin America is estimated to witness significant growth in the tortilla chips market during the forecast period. Within Latin America, Brazil is assessed to lead the country-level market for tortilla chips. Tortilla chips have become a staple snack option in several countries such as the US and Mexico. One of the drivers contributing to the ascension of the tortilla chips market in these countries includes the changing taste preference and upscaling demand for healthier snacks.

Industry Update

September 2019: Taco Bell recently announced a new flavor, adding the Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips to its line of retail tortilla chips. This flavor is made from one of the world’s hottest peppers, adding spice to the chips.

