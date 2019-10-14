Global Brushless DC Motors Market to Reach $71.94 Billion by 2026 at 9.3% CAGR: AMR

Surge in the implementation of brushless DC motors in HVAC end-users and as servomotors, and high advantages of brushless DC motors drive the growth of the global brushless DC motors market. Based on region Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% by 2026. Based on end user, the industrial machinery segment held the lion’s share in terms of revenue in 2018. Based on rotor type, the outer rotor brushless DC motors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brushless DC motors market was pegged at $34.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to garner $71.94 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The surge in the implementation of brushless DC motors in HVAC end-users and as servomotors and high advantages of brushless DC motors drive the growth of the global brushless DC motors market. On the other hand, slow-down in the automotive industry and the high initial cost of investment and complexity impede the growth of the market. However, the surge in the use of brushless DC motors for robots is expected to bring new opportunities in the industry.

On the basis of rotor type, the inner rotor brushless DC motors segment accounted for the major share in the global brushless DC motors market, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the outer rotor brushless DC motors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end-user, the industrial machinery segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, the HVAC industry segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, this region contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period.

The market report offers an in-depth analysis of the major market players including Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Maxon motors AG, Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc, Faulhaber, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Bühler Motor GmbH, Minebea Mitsumi Inc, Nidec Corporation, and MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

