Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Matthew W. McClure, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced the appointment of Matthew W. McClure, M.D., as executive vice president (EVP) and chief medical officer (CMO).



Dr. McClure has more than 20 years of clinical and drug development experience with significant expertise in the design, execution and interpretation of Phase 1-3 clinical trials across a range of therapeutic areas, particularly in chronic viral hepatitis and NASH.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. McClure to Aligos Therapeutics,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, chief executive officer of Aligos. “With his broad experience in the development of drugs in chronic viral hepatitis and NASH, we are confident he will add substantial expertise to our team as we look forward to advancing what we believe to be a robust and potentially transformative pipeline. This is an exciting time for Aligos as we prepare to advance best-in-class compounds for the potential treatment of chronic hepatitis B and NASH into the clinic in 2020.”

“I am delighted to help Aligos achieve its vision of discovering and developing effective therapies for diseases where significant unmet needs remain,” said Dr. McClure. “In particular, I am confident that with the combination of innovative compounds being advanced and the highly experienced team at Aligos, we may find a potentially curative treatment regimen for chronic hepatitis B infection in the coming years.”

Dr. McClure’s drug development career began in academia at the Duke Clinical Research Institute during his medical training. Following his work as an attending physician, he transitioned to the biotechnology industry, where he has held roles of increasing responsibility and seniority, culminating in his most recent position as chief medical officer at Second Genome. Prior to Second Genome, Dr. McClure played an important role in the clinical development of Esbriet® (pirfenidone) during his time at InterMune, Inc., which was acquired by Roche in 2014, and andexanet alfa during his time at Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as a critical role as the lead clinician in the development of lumicitabine during his time at Alios BioPharma, Inc., which was acquired by Johnson and Johnson in 2014. After Alios’ acquisition and while at Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, Dr. McClure continued to play an important role in the lumicitabine program.

Dr. McClure received his degree in medicine from Duke University and graduated (summa cum laude) with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and cell biology from the University of California, San Diego.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted, therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.



Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1 212 915 2575

ajobe@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.