CentralSquare Brings Together Leading Public Safety Agencies in the Northeast for iCON User Event

Nearly 200 leading voices in public safety across the Northeast United States will gather to discuss emerging topics in public safety

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, today announced it is hosting iCON which will bring together nearly 200 public safety leaders whose agencies have deployed CentralSquare Public Safety IMC. Available for small- to medium-sized agencies in the Northeast United States, IMC is a rapidly deployable, single-platform system for CAD, RMS and Jail.

iCON is the premier networking and training event for customers who have deployed IMC. The event will offer insights into new product advancements and enhanced implementation services, among other topics. Attendees will be able to choose from multiple user-led presentations covering a wide range of topics such as responding to the opioid crisis and cybersecurity crimes, as well as roundtable discussions and overviews of CentralSquare’s product roadmap.

The event will take place at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in North Falmouth, MA, October 16-17. Learn more at iCON.CentralSquare.com

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.