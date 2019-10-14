Shannon Enterprises rebrands as Shannon Global Energy Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon Enterprises of W.N.Y. Inc., the world-leading designer and manufacturer of reusable thermal, acoustic and safety blankets, has changed its name effective immediately to Shannon Global Energy Solutions as part of a rebranding effort. The new name and branding represents not only the firm’s customer base in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East but also the products and services it now offers, including the Shannon Energy Conservation Measure, or ECM, which defines a payback period for insulation and calculates a return on investment, coupled with a potential utility credit.

“Our new logo and corporate colors symbolize the all-encompassing and energy-saving nature of our products and services,” says Frank Kovacs, president of Shannon. “Shannon delivers a complete insulation solution for applications ranging from steam and hot water systems for facilities like hospitals and high-temp engine exhausts aboard ships to noisy problematic machinery and food processing equipment at consumer packaged goods plants.”

According to Kovacs, the company last refreshed the look and feel of its corporate branding more than a decade ago. With the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Europe and dozens of additional partnerships through which Shannon is reaching customers across the globe, the time is right for an updated corporate profile. The rebranding effort also includes a new website for the company created by Syracuse, N.Y.-based KCNY Design.

“For thirty years, the Shannon name has meant a commitment to creating standards for the insulation industry and quality manufactured products for saving energy, managing thermal surface conditions, protecting equipment and people on the job, and reducing radiant sound energy,” adds Kovacs. “The Shannon name remains; it reflects our great history and success. By rebranding, we’re telling customers we have worldwide reach with products, standards and a system for delivering the highest quality energy-saving, noise-reduction and safety products in the market.”

About Shannon Global Energy Solutions

Since 1988, Shannon has engineered and manufactured insulation solutions for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction and safety. With its CAD-CNC-ERP approach to design and manufacturing, Shannon is the world leader for reusable insulation. Visit www.shannonglobalenergy.com

Media contact: Bill Perry bperry@shannonglobalenergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.