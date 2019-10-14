CannabisNewsWire Honored to Spread the News of Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in Boston

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), an information service specializing in cannabis-related news, is pleased to be an official dissemination partner of the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) Boston event, scheduled for Oct. 24–26, 2019, at the Hynes Convention Center.

Widely recognized as one of the leading business-to-business trade shows and conferences for all sectors of the legalized and medical cannabis industry, the CWCBExpo series brings together individuals from diverse fields who have broad expertise in the cannabis industry, including lawmakers, entrepreneurs and investors. Backed by a track record of providing great ROI for all guests and sponsors, the three-day Boston event will include notable speakers, engaging workshops, and networking opportunities.

Speeches on the agenda cover the cannabis industry from many different angles, including the medical field, business, law and growers. For those interested, the conference also offers two additional workshops: the first one covers how to build, grow and expand a cannabis business generally, and the second one discusses information about owning and operating a cannabis business in Massachusetts.

CWCBExpo also features an exciting group of exhibitors. Throughout the event, participants will have ample time to explore the exhibition floor and learn about a broad range of businesses that offer services for the cannabis space, including medical research, marketing, and consumer products.

“Our network provides powerful syndication with more than 5,000 outlets, which we utilize to distribute press releases and articles that feature Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo’s impressive lineup,” explains Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for CannabisNewsWire. “We will also use our extensive group of social media channels and affiliated brands such as CannabisNewsWatch to attract additional attendance from growing audiences of cannabis enthusiasts. We are honored to work with the CWCBExpo team to bolster awareness for its events.”

“We are pleased to be working directly with CannabisNewsWire and its team of experts to raise the visibility of our Boston event,” adds Greg Marco, president of CWCBExpo. “Our experience with the team at our Los Angeles event, which was held last month, was superior. The Boston event includes conference tracks that provide vital information about all aspects of the cannabis industry, and we are relying on CannabisNewsWire’s unique and extensive multibrand approach and long list of well-respected syndication partners to spread the new about this amazing conference opportunity.”

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

