Healthcare Automation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation refers to the use of modern control systems and advanced information technologies to reduce the need for human intervention in the production of goods and execution of services. Over the years, the healthcare automation industry vertical has started to digitize its critical operational and patient-related data. Digitization of data has resulted in instant access to information. With the help of digitization, data sharing has now become convenient and less complex. Automation in healthcare has helped in improving the efficiencies of patient outcomes. The advanced automated services have actually revolutionized the healthcare sector. Automation of services has enabled the organizations to serve a broad range of patients.

Factors like rising demand for operational efficiency in the healthcare sector and increased per capita spending on healthcare services are expected to drive the healthcare automation market during the forecast period. Healthcare industry is adopting advanced technologies, for example, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Medical imaging, Machine Learning, etc, to automate their services. Automation of services using the above mentioned technologies is expected to fuel the operational efficiency, decrease the cost of operation, and further enhance the business productivity. Healthcare automation applications are enabling healthcare experts, doctors, and emergency clinic to attain high-level efficiency in their day to day procedures.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3594479-global-healthcare-automation-market-research-report-2018



Automation is commonly employed to maintain patient records, financial data, billing logs, disease information. Automation of healthcare services ensures effectiveness and accuracy in hospital operations. Healthcare automation normally involves services like hospital administration, facility management, HR management, and other certification-related procedures. Automation in the healthcare vertical offers ease of disease diagnostics and a better possibility for the early detection and treatment of diseases and infections. This factor drives the demand for automation in healthcare. Moreover, there is a high demand for automation in pharmacies and medical laboratories to reduce the possibilities of manual errors, which is further expected to drive the healthcare automation market.

Key Players

The report on global healthcare automation market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Swisslog Holding AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Accuray

Tecan Group

Market Segmentation

As per the market research, the growth of the global healthcare automation market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, crucial applications, leading market players, and regional markets.

Major product types-

Therapeutic Automation

Lab and Pharmacy Automation

Logistics and Training Automation

Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

Therapeutic automation is considered as a critical product segment. It refers to the computerized therapy solution that is entirely automated. The therapeutic automation technology encompasses efficient equipment, instruments and devices that provide therapies to patients. Demand for high-level accuracy and the surging labour costs are some of the primary factors strengthening the demand for therapeutic automation.

Major application areas-

Pharmacies

Research Institutes and Labs

Healthcare centres

Home Care

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa are the major regions driving the healthcare automation market. North American region is expected to offer a substantial contribution to the healthcare automation market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to rising expenditure on healthcare, and the growing incidences of chronic diseases in the region. Further, healthcare experts in North America are increasingly conducting research activities and focusing on efficient drug development strategies, which further enhances the demand for healthcare automation in this region. Further, the rising government investments in the healthcare sector are expected to increase the demand for healthcare automation globally.

Industry News

Octane, one of the leading medical technology providers, offers the most advanced and efficient bioprocesses, bioreactors, and biomaterials for analysis and development of modern regenerative medicine. Recently, the organization launched its Skelite bone graft product line. Octane further propelled its technologies to the next level with Octane Cocoon tissue and cell culture engineering systems, which help in developing living implants for next-generation clinical therapies. From efficient high-level cell therapy automation to enhanced implants, Octane offers breakthrough solutions and tools for cell therapeutics and medical device enterprises.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3147807-global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-drones-market-research-report-2018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.