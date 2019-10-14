Global Endodontic Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Endodontic Devices Market by Type (Instruments, Consumables), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing number of dental practitioners, increasing incidence of dental cavity problem as well as rising geriatric population are the factors driving the endodontic devices market. The global endodontic devices market is expected to grow from USD 1.45 billion in 2017 to USD 2.19 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Endodontics is the part of dentistry concerning dental mash and tissues encompassing the underlying foundations of a tooth. Endodontic treatment, or root canal treatment, treats the delicate mash tissue inside the tooth. An endodontist is a dental specialist who represents considerable authority in sparing teeth. Multiple factors such as consumption of sugar, tobacco, and alcohol, and lack of regular dental check-ups contribute towards the poor oral health leading to dental decay resulting in the need for endodontic treatment. Technological improvements in the endodontic devices are propelling the endodontic devices market.

Rising number of dental practitioners, increasing prevalence of dental health issues, rising geriatric population as well as technological improvements in the endodontic devices are some of the factors that are driving the market. Whereas paucity of skilled dentists as well as limited insurance repayment for the dental methods are foreseen to prevent the market growth.

Key players in the global endodontic devices market are Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, FKG Dentaire, Ultradent Products, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont Holdings, COLTENE Holding, Micro-Mega, Brasseler Holdings, LLC, DiaDent Group International, MANI, VOCO, KaVo Kerr Endodontics, Henry Schein, Inc, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company (GE) to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences (GE Biopharma) for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4 billion. GE Biopharma is a leading provider of instruments, consumables, and software that support the research, discovery, process development and manufacturing workflows of biopharmaceutical drugs. Danaher expect GE Biopharma to advance their growth and innovation strategy in an important and highly attractive life science market.

For instance in 2019, Ultradent Products Inc., announces the Launch of the VALO Grand Corded Curing Light. The new VALO Grand Corded curing light features all of the benefits of its counterpart, the VALO Grand cordless curing light, with the addition of a cord for a lighter weight, more affordable option that features consistent and constant power output without the use of batteries.

For instance in 2019, FKG Dentaire announces the launch of nine stand-alone stores across London, Manchester and Birmingham, and marked its first entry into the European market. The company announced that its expansion would continue in partnership with the Well Pharmacy chain, which will oversee the opening of four additional Smile Shops within Well Pharmacy stores in Cambridge, Newcastle, Cardiff and Leeds.

For instance in 2019, KaVo Kerr Endodontics announced the release of the latest version of the VixWin Imaging software. The latest version of the VixWin Imaging software now seamlessly integrates with DEXIS CariVu through its new Image Capture software module. DEXIS CariVu uses cutting-edge transillumination technology to detect caries and cracks earlier and more precisely than by using radiographs alone. With 99% accuracy in caries detection, CariVu has proven to help dental practitioners throughout the globe improve their diagnostic certainty.

Consumables segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% in 2018-2025

Type segment is divided into instruments and consumables. Consumables segment lead the global endodontic devices market with USD 0.83 billion revenue in 2017. This increased market share can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of tooth decay and growth in number of root canal treatment. Consumables segment is further categorized as shaping & cleaning, access preparation, and obturation. Instrument segment is expected to grow at a stable pace due to robust demand for the endodontic instruments such as endodontic motors, apex locators etc. Endodontic segment is further classified into apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers and others.

Dental hospitals segment had a market value of USD 0.70 billion in 2017

End user is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics and dental academic and research institutes. Owing to presence of skilled endodontists and latest equipments, the dental hospitals segment emerged as the global leader in endodontic devices market with USD 706.18 million revenue in 2017. Dental clinics segment is also expected to attain a robust share of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Endodontic Devices Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region emerged as the largest market for the endodontic devices with a 39.48% share of market revenue in 2017. Large number of geriatric population, growing incidence of dental ailments as well as increasing demand for the advanced dental treatment procedures were the factors that propelled Europe region to emerge as a dominating player in the global endodontic market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.74% over the forecast period. Rapid improvement in the dental care facilities, rising awareness pertaining the importance of dental health and growth of dental tourism in the region, are anticipated to be the some of the driving factors for this increased growth.

About the report:

The Global Endodontic Devices Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion).All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

