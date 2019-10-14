Global Leukapheresis Market is Expected to Reach USD 41.07 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Leukapheresis Market by Type (Leukapheresis Devices, Leukapheresis Disposables), Application, End-Users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia, demand for leukopaks for research applications, and increasing number of blood donations are driving the growth of the leukapheresis market. The global leukapheresis market is expected to reach USD 19.29 Million in 2017 to USD 41.07 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Leukapheresis is a method in which white blood cells are separated from a sample of blood. It is a particular kind of apheresis, in which one specific constituent of blood is separated and the remainder is returned to the circulation. Leukapheresis can be performed to reduce a very high white blood cell count and obtain autologous blood cells for research purpose. Leukapheresis is an exceptionally performed blood donating procedure. Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia, demand for leukopaks for research applications, and rise in the blood donations are few of the factors driving the demand of the market.

Increasing prevalence of leukemia and rise in the blood donations are boosting the demand of market in forecast period. In addition, research activities including development of cell-based immunotherapies is also boosting the growth of the leukapheresis market. High costs of leukapheresis may restrict the growth of the market. However, innovations in R&D activities and commercialization of new products are propelling the growth of the global leukapheresis market in forecast period.

Key players operating in the global leukapheresis market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Macopharma SA, Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Bioivt, Haemonetics Corporation, PPA Research Group, Inc., Hemacare Corporation, Key Biologics, LLC, Terumo BCT, ALLCells, LLC, Stemexpress, LLC, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Caltag Medsystems Limited, Zenbio, Inc, Precision for Medicine, Inc, and among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global leukapheresis market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2018, Terumo BCT collaborated with Stafa Cellular Therapy for distributing Stafa Cellular Therapy (StafaCT) Software. This software supports healthcare facilities and cell labs involved in cellular therapy. Terumo BCT’s apheresis systems will use StafaCT software and will also cover the data management, operational workflows, and compliance monitoring for the entire cellular therapy process from the initial referral to infusion and follow up.

Extensive product portfolio and expansion strategies by major players are contributing for the growth of the sector. For instance, in July 2017, BioIVT expanded its leukopaks portfolio of disease state materials i.e. serums for rare diseases, such as HIV-1, HIV-2, dengue, Zika, and malaria.

In 2017, BioreclamationIVT acquired Asterand Bioscience to widen its disease-state biospecimen capabilities, especially in oncology. Also, this acquisition will expand BioreclamationIVT’s scientific service assistances for diagnostic and drug development researchers.

The leukapheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest market share of around 58.17% in 2017.

The type segment is classified into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables. The leukapheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest market share of around 58.17% in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing applications for the isolation of primary cells from blood for cell therapy research applications is estimated to drive the growth of the segment.

The research applications segment is dominating and was valued around USD 11.13 million in 2017.

Applications segment is divided into research applications and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is dominated the global leukapheresis market and was valued around USD 11.13 million in 2017. Growing adoption in research activities for cancer, immunology, infectious diseases, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The blood component providers & blood centers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.31% in the forecast period.

End user segment is classified into blood component providers and blood centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and hospitals and transfusion centers. The blood component providers & blood centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.31% in the forecast period. Increasing number of blood donations and rising demand for leukopaks in clinical conditions like cancer are driving the growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Leukapheresis Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region captured the largest share of global leukapheresis market and was valued around USD 10.36 Million in 2017 followed by North America and Europe. Asia pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period due to ongoing regenerative medicine research in the region, rise in the number of clinical trials and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies in the region. North America possesses huge market growth potential due to presence of many of the prominent pharmaceutical & biotech firms in the region.

About the report:

The global leukapheresis market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Million Units), consumption (Million Units), import (Million Units), and export (Million Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

