Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Beverage Distributors Inc.

Beverage Distributors places order for Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Ohio based Beverage Distributors Inc. Beverage Distributors brings Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters into the state of Ohio. Beverage Distributors will distribute the Company’s popular products across the entire state of Ohio, covering key markets.

Beverage Distributors Inc., is an Ohio corporation started in Cleveland Ohio in 1933. Owned then by Frank Blazy and then by his son, Henry, the Company operated successfully benefiting from quality products, good service, and a reputation for both. The same still stands today, 86 years later. Beverage Distributors is owned and operated by the Conway Family.



Beverage Distributors is still a family owned business focused on quality customer experience. BDI represents brands such as Miller Coors, Heineken USA, Diageo-Guinness USA, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., Boston Beer Company and multiple craft breweries. BDI is the second largest distributor for Miller Brewing Company in Ohio. BDI is excited to welcome Kona to the Family!



“I am delighted to announce Kona Gold will be available across the great state of Ohio by way of our new distributor partnership with Beverage Distributors,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Beverage Distributors reach and experienced team will be vital to our success in key markets in Ohio.”



Kona Gold’s announcement of Beverage Distributors follows its announcement in August of the partnership with Imperial Beverage, who is distributing Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks across the state of Michigan. Kona Gold has turned its focus to large distribution houses who can quickly have an impact on market share in key markets. The Company recently hired its Director of National Sales, Paul O’Renick, who comes to Kona Gold with over 20 years working for Anheuser-Busch and will play a lead role in expanding the Company’s distribution footprint.



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



