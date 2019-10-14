James E. Wagner Cultivation to Present at MjMicro Conference on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWC) (TSX VENTURE: JWCA, OTCQX: JWCAF), a licensed cannabis cultivator and manufacturer focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis, has been invited to present at the MjMicro Conference being held at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel on October 16.



Nathan Woodward , president and CEO of JWC, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts held throughout the day. He will discuss JWC’s advanced aeroponic technology and recent record harvest .

The presentation will also be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.jwc.ca .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with JWC, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, visit the conference website here . For any questions about the company, contact Jonathan Leuchs of CMA at (949) 432-7758 or submit your request here .

About MjMicro Conference

MjMicro Conference is an invitational forum that unites publicly traded and private cannabis companies led by seasoned executives with next level, high net-worth investors. C-level executives from presenting firms have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with next-level private and institutional investors, with a focus on discussing structured investments and providing insight into growth plans. For more information, visit www.mjmicro.com

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis. The company’s proprietary Dual Droplet™ technology and GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic platform allows for unmatched consistency of quality and potency in its products. JWC began as a family-operated collective of patients and growers and has remained dedicated to producing the highest quality and most consistent cannabis for medical and recreational use.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.jwc.ca.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

OptimizeRx Contact

James den Ouden, CFO

Tel (519) 594-0144 x 431

james@jwc.ca

Investor Relations Contact

Jonathan Leuchs, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7758

jwca@cma.team







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.